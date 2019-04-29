NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The advantages of bispecific antibodies over monoclonal antibodies is one of the key factors expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The limitations of monoclonal antibodies such as limited binding abilities for specific antigens have encouraged researchers to improve and increase the efficacy of the molecules and enhance their function by developing antibodies with two or more targets. Bispecific antibodies can simultaneously address two different antigens, which are sufficient to target two trails involved in cancer pathogenesis, and therefore, provide advantages over monoclonal antibodies therapy. Hence, the advantages of bispecific antibodies will drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the bispecific antibodies for cancer market will register a CAGR of over 30% by 2023.





Market Overview



Increasing prevalence of cancer



The increase in the prevalence of cancer across the world will fuel the demand for bispecific antibodies to treat these cancers, thereby driving the growth of the market.



The high cost of drug



Most of the cancer patients in low- and middle-income countries fail to complete the course of drug therapy as these drugs are priced beyond their reach.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bispecific antibodies for cancer market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



