The Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute Receives “Top Plastic Surgeon – EAST” in the Aesthetic Everything® 2019 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

ABOUT BITAR COSMETIC SURGERY INSTITUTE:

The Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute is a full-service cosmetic center with board certified plastic surgeons, aesthetic nurse specialists and licensed medical estheticians, offering a wide array of the latest surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

Founder and Medical Director Dr. George Bitar is an award-winning, fellowship trained, board certified plastic surgeon who has performed over 15,000 cosmetic procedures. Larry Lickstein, MD, FACS is a Harvard-Trained Board Certified Plastic Surgeon that brings with him a wealth of expertise with an incomparable knowledge of the latest advances in cosmetic surgery for the face and body.

The Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute has been widely recognized for their excellence. "The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery put their trust in us to run a fellowship training program for upcoming plastic surgeons," says Dr. Bitar. "We are the only practice in the D.C. area and one of 26 in the United States to have earned this distinguished endorsement."

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers, the company connects device manufacturers, physicians and patients. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

