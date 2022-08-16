The Bitcoin Association for BSV appoints four new ambassadors in the EMEA region

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV has appointed four new BSV Ambassadors as part of its global ambassador programme. The list of new ambassadors includes:

Sami Carouba - GCC and North Africa .

- GCC and . Rami El Sabeh - GCC & The Levant.

- GCC & The Levant. Michel Abboud - The Levant.

Anas Hakimeh - The Levant.

All four ambassadors share experience in the blockchain industry and are a valuable part of the BSV ecosystem. Their help to drive adoption and awareness of the global enterprise blockchain platform in the EMEA region has been massively influential and they continue to stand out for their continued advocacy and excellent work.

Managing Director of the Bitcoin Association for BSV, Patrick Prinz said: "It is an honour to have these industry experts support within the EMEA region. Their focus on educating and bringing trusted change to the region is what makes them stand out to the association as great ambassadors. I look forward to collaborating with them and help businesses and builders explore the innovation potential of BSV."

Michel Abboud, Entrepreneur and Bitcoin enthusiast said "his goal is to spread the word on the real potential of Bitcoin not just as a technology, but also as an economic incentive vehicle which is much needed in the Middle East and African region.

'I look forward to collaborating with the Bitcoin Association by utilising their education and awareness program which is vital to onboard real businesses to Bitcoin once they understand the vast potential and dissociate the gambling and speculation medium stigma which cryptocurrencies carry."

Anas Hakimeh, Paediatric Dentist and Entrepreneur said, "He aims to be part of the journey to educate and onboard the public and private sector to BSV in the Middle East."

He added that he expects to see exciting collaboration efforts through workshops and presentations to onboard key entities to this revolutionary technology going forward."

Rami El Sabeh, IT Operation and QA Lead at Midis Group said: "Through my interest in technology and blockchain, I was led to the BSV ecosystem and this partnership with the Bitcoin Association.

'It has become my passion in providing people the right path to understanding this technology, specifically in the middle east / Lebanon, where people have lost trust in many traditional organisations around them, from the financial system to the governmental and public sectors.

'I believe it is time to rebuild this trust and it cannot be done without running on a scalable blockchain that will manage the future of our digital economy."

Sami Carouba, President & CEO of REACH MEA Said: "Success is not only measured from the net profit of a company but from how it inspires, empowers and positively impacts the lives of others."

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organization which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

