The Bitcoin Association for BSV appoints two new ambassadors in India

ZUG Switzerland, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV has appointed two new BSV Ambassadors as part of its global ambassador programme. Mallikarjun Karra and Parimal Priyadarshi join the ecosystem as ambassadors in India.

The new ambassadors share experience in the blockchain industry and are a valuable part of the BSV ecosystem. Their help to drive adoption and awareness of the global enterprise blockchain platform in India has been influential and supportive.

Managing Director of the Bitcoin Association for BSV, Patrick Prinz said: "It is fantastic to have these industry experts support the Bitcoin Association in India. Their qualifications in Web3, BaaS and Education are what is needed for the very promising market which India represents. Post the recent successful Enterprise Utility Blockchain Summit in Bangalore early August we were happy to win the support of Mallikarjun and Parimal. I look forward to collaborating with them and helping businesses and the government explore the innovation potential of BSV."

Mallikarjun Karra, Director at TimeChain Labs said: "India could provide the breakthrough that BSV is looking for in terms of mass adoption. In this regard, we early adopters and believers in this technology look forward to spreading the message and demonstrating the superpowers of the BSV blockchain to industry, government and academia. I expect to see the BA join us in creating a huge eco-system of BSV developers, users and entrepreneurs in India."

Parimal Priyadarshi, the VP of Client Engagement at Nu10 Technologies said: "There are only 18,000 active web3 developers worldwide monthly, compared to 28 million software developers worldwide. That is practically insignificant, and to achieve Metanet's future scaling requirements, I think we will need a whole army of developers. India and especially Bengaluru is the hub of any major IT revolution, and with this ambassadorship program, I want to spread the power of BSV and have at least 100 BSV developers on board, prepared to fulfil global demand in another 12 months, as well as 4-5 enterprise-level use cases developed on BSV. The next generation of the Internet is a $13 trillion industry, and BSV should be at the forefront of this transformation when it occurs."

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to becoming the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

Lightning Sharks on behalf of Bitcoin Association for BSV

Key contact: Haris Khan, PR and Media Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bitcoin Association for BSV