NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in Bitumen Emulsifier market to 2024 by end use (roadways, roofing, and others), surface charge type (cationic, anionic, and non-ionic type), product type (unmodified bitumen emulsifier, and polymer modified bitumen emulsifier), application (surface dressing, prime coat, fog seal, tack coat, cold mix, micro surfacing, recycling, and others), setting time (rapid, medium, and slow) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







The future of the bitumen emulsifier market looks promising with opportunities in the roadways, roofing, and other market. The bitumen emulsifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing road development and maintenance activities, rapid urbanization, and growth in the building and construction sector.



An emerging trend, that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the bitumen emulsifier industry, includes development of environment friendly, toxic free bio-asphalt.



The study includes the bitumen emulsifier market size and forecast for the bitumen emulsifier market by surface charge, end use, product type, application, setting time, and region.as follows:



Bitumen Emulsifier Market by End Use [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Roadways Roofing Others



Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Product Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Unmodified bitumen emulsifier Polymer modified bitumen emulsifier



Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Application [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Surface dressing Prime coat Fog seal Tack coat Cold mix Micro surfacing Recycling Others



Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Surface Charge Type [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Cationic Anionic Non-ionic



Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Setting Time [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Rapid setting time Medium setting time Slow setting time



Bitumen Emulsifier Market by Region [Volume and ($M) shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Russia Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea The Rest of the World Brazil Argentina

Some of bitumen emulsifiers companies profiled in this report include AkzoNobel, Kao Corporation, Arkema, Evonik Industries, DowDupont Honeywell International, Ingevity Corporation, Croda international, Vizag Chemical, and Rx Marine.



The analyst forecast that non modified bitumen emulsifier will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising investments for the construction of new highways and residential projects in developing countries. Polymer modified bitumen emulsifier is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing construction of high speed roadways, a rising number of sports events, and a need for updated runways at airports.



Within the bitumen emulsifier market, roadways will remain the largest end use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increase in roadways development and maintenance activities.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expeted to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of road development and building and construction in developing countries.



Some of the features of "Bitumen Emulsifier Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Bitumen emulsifier market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Bitumen emulsifier market size by surface charge, end use, product type, application, and setting time in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: bitumen emulsifier market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of bitumen emulsifier in the bitumen emulsifier market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of bitumen emulsifier in the bitumen emulsifier market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the bitumen emulsifier market by end use (roadways, roofing, and others), surface charge type (cationic, anionic, and non-ionic type), product type (unmodified bitumen emulsifier, and polymer modified bitumen emulsifier), application (surface dressing, prime coat, fog seal, tack coat, cold mix, micro surfacing, recycling, and others), setting time (rapid, medium, and slow) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the bitumen emulsifier market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the bitumen emulsifier market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this bitumen emulsifier market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the bitumen emulsifier market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the bitumen emulsifier market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this bitumen emulsifier area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this bitumen emulsifier market?



