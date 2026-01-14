The Bitwise Chainlink ETF (CLNK) Launches on NYSE Arca, Providing Exposure to the Leading Platform Connecting Blockchains to Real-World Data

Bitwise's CLNK provides spot exposure to Chainlink, the essential oracle network powering use cases from smart contracts to prediction markets; management fee set at 0% for the fund's first three months.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets, today announced the launch of the Bitwise Chainlink ETF (NYSE: CLNK). CLNK provides investors with spot exposure to Chainlink (LINK), the leading platform connecting blockchains to the world.

On their own, blockchains cannot access real-world data, communicate with other blockchains, or interact with legacy financial systems. Chainlink solves this through its decentralized oracle platform, which provides the critical data, connectivity, and security required for advanced blockchain applications ranging from complex trading and prediction markets to insurance settlements.

Since its creation in 2017, Chainlink has facilitated more than $27 trillion in transaction value across more than 70 blockchains.1 Today, leading DeFi applications like Aave and Polymarket rely on it to underwrite more than $100 billion in smart contracts. Chainlink has also partnered with some of the world's largest traditional financial institutions and networks, including JPMorgan, Mastercard, and SWIFT, for projects spanning tokenization and global payments.

The Bitwise Chainlink ETF (CLNK) is not suitable for all investors. An investment in CLNK is subject to a high degree of risk, has the potential for significant volatility, and could result in significant or complete loss of investment. CLNK is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and therefore is not subject to the same protections as ETFs and mutual funds registered under the 1940 Act. An investment in CLNK is not the same as a direct investment in Chainlink (LINK).

"A blockchain, on its own, is an isolated database. Its potential to reshape the global economy only unlocks when it can connect to the real-world data and networks that drive daily life," said Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise. "Chainlink provides the essential oracle infrastructure that bridges that gap, powering the risk management and financial decision-making necessary for mainstream adoption. With CLNK, investors now have a new way to invest in this foundational layer of the blockchain economy."

The Bitwise Chainlink ETF will trade on NYSE starting January 14, 2026, under the ticker CLNK. The management fee will be 0.34%, with the fee set at 0% for the first three months on the first $500 million in assets.2

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets and a suite of over 40 crypto investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 5,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as 21 banks and broker-dealers. The Bitwise team of over 140 technology and investment professionals is backed by leading institutional investors and has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

Notes

(1) Source: Metrics.chain.link. Data as of January 6, 2026.

(2) Additional expenses such as brokerage and commission fees may apply.

Risks and Important Information

This material must be accompanied by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. To obtain a current prospectus visit clnketf.com/welcome.

The amount of LINK represented by a Share will continue to be reduced during the life of the Fund due to the transfer of the Fund's LINK to pay for the Sponsor's management fee, and to pay for litigation expenses or other extraordinary expenses. This dynamic will occur irrespective of whether the trading price of the Shares rises or falls in response to changes in the price of LINK.

There is no guarantee or assurance that the Fund's methodology will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

Investors may choose to use the Fund as a means of investing indirectly in LINK. Because the value of the Shares is correlated with the value of the LINK held by the Fund, it is important to understand the investment attributes of, and the market for, LINK.

LINK Risk. There are significant risks and hazards inherent in the LINK market that may cause the price of LINK to fluctuate widely. The Fund's LINK may be subject to loss, damage, theft or restriction on access. Investors considering a purchase of Shares should carefully consider how much of their total assets should be exposed to the LINK market, and should fully understand, be willing to assume, and have the financial resources necessary to withstand the risks involved in the Fund's investment strategy.

Liquidity Risk. The market for LINK is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price. Possible illiquid markets may exacerbate losses or increase the variability between the Fund's NAV and its market price. The lack of active trading markets for the Shares may result in losses on investors' investments at the time of disposition of Shares.

Regulatory Risk. Future and current regulations by a U.S. or foreign government or quasi-governmental agency could have an adverse effect on an investment in the Fund.

Blockchain Technology Risk. Certain of the Fund's investments may be subject to the risks associated with investing in blockchain technology. The risks associated with blockchain technology may not fully emerge until the technology is widely used. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud, particularly if a significant minority of participants colluded to defraud the rest. Because blockchain technology systems may operate across many national boundaries and regulatory jurisdictions, it is possible that blockchain technology may be subject to widespread and inconsistent regulation.

Nondiversification Risk. The Fund is nondiversified and will hold a single issue. As a result, a decline in the market value of a particular issue held by the Fund may affect the Fund's value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers.

Recency Risk. The Fund is recently organized, giving prospective investors a limited track record on which to base their investment decision. If the Fund is not profitable, the Fund may terminate and liquidate at a time that is disadvantageous to Shareholders.

Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC serves as the sponsor of the Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC serves as the Marketing Agent for CLNK, and is not affiliated with Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC, Bitwise, or any of its affiliates.

