The Bizzell Group's Dr. Anton C. Bizzell Selected as Small Business Person of the Year for Maryland by U.S. Small Business Administration

LANHAM, Md., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Small Business Week (NSBW), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced this year's Small Business Persons of the Year winners – over 50 outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs from across the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam. Anton C. Bizzell, M.D., owner of The Bizzell Group , an award-winning strategy, technology, and consulting services firm with a passion for improving lives, has been selected as Maryland's Small Business Person of the Year for 2020.

"It is an honor to be selected to represent my peers in Maryland's business community by the SBA, and to stand among fellow small business owners across the nation," said Dr. Bizzell. "The entire Bizzell Group team shares this honor with me, as we have all worked hard to deliver impactful services to our clients and to the world community, and this recognition is a validation of everyone's hard work."

Each year, the SBA celebrates National Small Business Week by recognizing the achievements of outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs across the United States. All NSBW winners have been invited to attend virtual ceremonies from Washington, D.C., September 22-24, where Dr. Bizzell will be honored with his individual award along with special recognition of the three runners-up and the naming of the 2020 National Small Business Person of the Year.

SBA will also co-host a free, two-day virtual conference featuring educational workshops and networking. Additionally, recognition and educational seminars throughout SBA's 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week. To get involved in the National Small Business Week activities and to see all the 2020 awardees, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw .

About The Bizzell Group

Established in 2010, The Bizzell Group (Bizzell) is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified strategy, consulting, and technology firm that specializes in program management, administrative support, communications and outreach, conference management and logistical support, health services and research, technical assistance, and training and development. Bizzell's expert staff and consultants work on health, scientific, education, environmental, research, and information technology projects that advance national priorities. Under the leadership and vision of founder, Anton C. Bizzell, MD, the company has grown from a staff of two in one small office, to a thriving firm with four offices in Lanham, MD, Rockville, MD, Atlanta, GA and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with ongoing projects around the world. Learn more about how we develop data-driven, research-informed, innovative solutions to complex-real-world challenges: www.thebizzellgroup.com .

For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .



Media Contacts

KNB Communications on behalf of The Bizzell Group

Corrie Fisher - Account Executive

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Bizzell Group

Related Links

https://thebizzellgroup.com/

