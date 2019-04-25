NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 About this market

The increasing popularity of beer in developing countries will trigger the black beer market growth in the forthcoming years. With the steadily growing economy and surging disposable income, drinks including beers are becoming increasingly popular. Furthermore, the increased purchasing power of middle-income consumers in Asia have further helped the consumers in seeking innovative products in the food and beverage industry while contributing significantly to the high demand for black beer products during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the black beer market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.

Market Overview

Growing demand for craft beverages

One of the growth drivers of the global black beer market is the growing demand for craft beverages. The increasing demand for craft drinks across various segments, such as beer and spirits, will be one of the growth drivers for the global black beer market during the forecast period.

Campaigns against alcohol consumption

One of the challenges in the growth of the global black beer market is campaigns against alcohol consumption. The increasing incidence of alcohol abuse and alcohol-related accidents has led to many regulatory and social organizations launching campaigns against alcohol consumption.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the black beer market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Companies are focusing on introducing new flavors and types of beer to adapt to changing consumer preferences and attract new customers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

