THE BLACK CROWES PRESENT: 'Shake Your Money Maker' 30th Anniversary, Multi-Format Re-issue Of Legendary Album

One of the previously unheard studio songs, "Charming Mess," which was originally slated to be the band's first single, but was ultimately left off of the album entirely, is available today.

Listen to "Charming Mess" HERE

A 2CD Deluxe version has the remastered album along with the unreleased studio songs, demos, and b-sides. There are also standard 1CD and 1LP versions that are the mastered version of the original.

Shake Your Money Maker was released originally in 1990 when rock was dominated by cheesy pop and hair metal. The Black Crowes gave the genre a much-needed swift kick in the ass with their debut album. That album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again," "Twice As Hard," "She Talks To Angels," and a rollicking cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle," the band immediately took the music world by storm, selling over 5 million records and topping Rolling Stone's "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.

The Black Crowes plan to hit the road this summer on The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker tour and will be playing Shake Your Money Maker in its entirety, plus all of their hits. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click HERE

To listen or pre-order Shake Your Money Maker, click HERE

Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary – 4LP Box Tracklisting:

LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker (2020 Remaster)

Side One:

1 Twice As Hard

2 Jealous Again

3 Sister Luck

4 Could I've Been So Blind

5 Seeing Things

Side Two:

1 Hard To Handle

2 Thick N' Thin

3 She Talks To Angels

4 Struttin' Blues

5 Stare It Cold

6 Mercy, Sweet Moan

LP 2: More Money Maker: Unreleased Songs and B-Sides

Side One:

1 Charming Mess

2 30 Days In The Hole

3 Don't Wake Me

4 Jealous Guy

5 Waitin' Guilty

Side Two:

1 Hard To Handle (With Horns Remix)

2 Jealous Again (Acoustic Version)

3 She Talks To Angels (Acoustic Version)

4 She Talks To Angels (Mr. Crowe's Garden Demo)

5 Front Porch

Sermon (Mr. Crowe's Garden Demo)

LP3 and 4 The Homecoming Concert: Atlanta, GA December 1990

Side One:

1 Introduction

2 Thick N' Thin

3 You're Wrong

4 Twice As Hard

5 Could I've Been So Blind

6 Seeing Things For The First Time

Side Two:

1 She Talks To Angels

2 Sister Luck

3 Hard To Handle

4 Shake 'Em On Down/Get Back

Side Three:

1 Struttin' Blues

2 Words You Throw Away

Side Four:

1 Stare It Cold

2 Jealous Again

Follow The Black Crowes:

Instagram: @theblackcrowes

Facebook: @theblackcrowes

Twitter: @theblackcrowes

SOURCE UMe