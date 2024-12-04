The Black Friday Network and Embrace Partners Forge Strategic Partnership to Build a Community-Based Insurance Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Friday Network, an innovative, multidisciplinary network of Black-owned independent insurance agencies, is excited to announce a transformative partnership with Embrace Partners, a premier black-owned insurance wholesaler licensed across all 50 states. This partnership marks a major step in driving economic empowerment for diverse owners in the insurance industry, creating greater visibility and influence, reducing inequities, and more effectively supporting underrepresented businesses in insurance to scale and grow.

The collaboration combines the strengths of both organizations, leveraging The Black Friday Network's vast industry expertise and community connections with Embrace Partners' global market access and depth of experience. The Black Friday Network's unique ability to unite Black-owned independent insurance agencies for aggregation, acquisition, and activation offers the industry a powerful avenue to engage diverse brokers more intentionally and inclusively. The partnership provides members with the market access needed to serve more clients, setting new standards for equitable growth, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable impact across the insurance landscape.

"The Black Friday Network and Embrace Partners partnership is a game-changer," said Ngozi Nnaji, Founder of The Black Friday Network. "Two influential, Black-owned businesses are joining forces to shake up the insurance game. It is about more than just business—it is about building something real for our communities. Together, we're not only creating a strong support system for Black-owned agencies, but we're making sure we all have a seat at the table, with room to grow and thrive."

Embrace Partners, known for its national reach, access to all major global wholesale markets, and ability to place the most challenging risks, has a longstanding commitment to social responsibility, making it the ideal partner for The Black Friday Network. "We are honored to collaborate with The Black Friday Network," said David Cayemitte, CEO of Embrace Partners. "Our shared values and commitment to supporting minority entrepreneurs unite us. By combining resources, we provide a platform that facilitates growth, innovation, and economic empowerment for minority-owned businesses across the nation."

The partnership focuses on several key initiatives:

Amplify Impact: Effectively influence the industry to address the inequities that prevent the access to capacity needed by agency owners to build profitable books of business.

Create a Community-Based Ecosystem - Build a thriving ecosystem of Black insurance owners, empowering them to do business together and strengthen their collective presence in the industry.

Expand Access to Resources – Provide customized insurance solutions and comprehensive educational resources, empowering black brokers to navigate the complexities of business insurance with confidence and equipping them with the tools and insights needed to protect and grow their enterprises in an evolving marketplace.

**About The Black Friday Network**

The Black Friday Network is the first Black-owned interdisciplinary network of independent agencies. Its twenty-four members represent Property & Casualty (Commercial Lines & Personal Lines), Life and Employee Benefits/Healthcare Benefits licensed in all fifty states. TBFN provides Black-owned independent insurance agencies with direct access to the capital, capacity, and consultative resources that they need to start, scale, and grow. Its mission is to recreate an ecosystem that puts Black insurance agents at the center to help close the racial wealth gap.

**About Embrace Partners**

Embrace Partners is a minority-owned, nationally licensed insurance wholesaler specializing in providing tailored insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes. Embrace empowers its clients and retail brokers with strong solutions to meeting diversity spending goals, while empowering other diverse enterprises to thrive.

For more information about this partnership, please contact: Liz Duncan-Gilmour, General Counsel and CSO, Embrace Partners, Inc. 845-616-2709.

