The Black IDEA Coalition Hosts Virtual Summit On Diversity, Equity & Inclusion In D.C.

Less than one percent of Fortune 500 CEOs are Black. Recently, Wells Fargo CEO, Charles Scharf was quoted saying, "There is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from," when questioned on Capitol Hill. Despite the recent heightened interest in Diversity and Inclusion and companies pledging Billions of dollars towards Social Justice initiatives and investing in Black businesses, there isn't a real blueprint on how these monies will reach Black people. The Black IDEA Coalition is a 501(c)3 organization and has the infrastructure to provide research, models, and technical assistance to help companies identify Blacks.