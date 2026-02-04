The Black Swan Group Announces The First-Ever Black Swan Global Negotiator Awards

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the business negotiation category-defining book, Never Split the Difference, The Black Swan Group announces the establishment of its first-ever Black Swan Global Negotiator Awards.

This new honorary award recognizes and celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional, collaborative negotiation excellence.

Recipients of this award have created extraordinary outcomes under often adversarial circumstances, creating collaborative deals that left all sides satisfied and delighted to continue negotiating with their counterparts. Their ability to achieve superior results through The Black Swan Method™ and Tactical Empathy® is a testament to both their mastery of the skills and the effectiveness of the approach.

2026 recipients of the Black Swan Global Negotiator Award are: Jeffrey Sklar; Ray Baynard; Michael Liptak; Frank Duignan; Mick Hunt; John McCullough; Daryl Davis; Rachel Marano; Justus Parmar; Joel Lunenfeld; Raymond Mieszaniec; Michael Pariente; Wayne Slavin.

The Black Swan Global Negotiator Awards will be presented to the 2026 award recipients ahead of The Black Swan Group's largest negotiation training event, the Negotiation Mastery Summit 2026.

Never Split the Difference, a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller, has completely redefined the approach to negotiation, implementing emotional intelligence approaches of FBI hostage negotiation into business and personal life for extraordinary results.

The establishment of these awards underscores the enduring impact of The Black Swan Method™ and Tactical Empathy® in real-world scenarios, personal and professional. This first-ever initiative reinforces The Black Swan Group's dedicated commitment to advancing the field of business negotiation and celebrating those who exemplify its principles with integrity.

The Black Swan Group is a negotiation consulting and training firm founded by Chris Voss, former lead FBI international kidnapping negotiator. The company helps leaders, teams, and individuals master high-stakes conversations using The Black Swan Method™—a practical approach built on Tactical Empathy® and proven field techniques—delivered through corporate training, coaching, and live and online programs.

