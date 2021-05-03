The Black Wall Street Launches Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour

The Black Wall Street's mission is to address the racial wealth gap in the U.S. Tweet this

The Black Wall Street Digital Financial Revolution National Charitable Tour will culminate with Centennial activities in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 31st and June 1, 2021. The tour will visit 33 disenfranchised communities and introduce financial literacy, cryptocurrency, and tech-based strategies for financial empowerment. Millions of Satoshis (fractile shares of Bitcoin) will be given.

The tour is the first to launch a digital platform, focusing on Bitcoin education and adoption in Black and Brown communities. Informational Pop-Up Rallies will be outdoors and follow all COVID-safety protocols. Public Rallies are organized, peaceful, and Free . Children are Invited ! The Tour is led by Najah Roberts as Hill is in production on ABC's hit drama series, The Good Doctor.

The charitable tour also includes Crypto Kids Camp ( https://www.cryptokidscamp.org/ ) with a performance by 12-year old Navonne Love, performing his kids' version of Roddy Ricch's hit single High Fashion. All are invited to bring rally signs.

Visit www.theblackwallstreet.com and join the waitlist by signing up to be among the first to download The Black Wall Street App & DigitalWallet!

About Najah Roberts | @NajahRoberts

Najah Roberts is a tech entrepreneur, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, NFT expert, and community activist. She founded Crypto Blockchain Plug, the first Black-owned cryptocurrency exchange, and one of three brick and mortar digital cryptocurrency businesses in the U.S.

In-kind sponsors: R.H. Boyd Publishing in Nashville, Tennessee, the Black Bitcoin Billionaires.

The Black Wall Street: www.theblackwallstreet.com.

Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @BlackCashMatters

