The Black Women's Leadership Collective Launches "One Million Black Voters Rising"

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Women's Leadership Collective (BWLC), together with its 12 partner organizations and BWLC's North Carolina and Virginia chapters, today announced the launch of One Million Black Voters Rising (1MBVR) www.onemillionblackvotersrising.org a bold, multi-year effort to register one million new Black voters, build collective power and long-term civic engagement. Rooted in the organizing power of Black women—our democracy's most active participants 1MBVR launches with a combined reach of more than 20 million Black women nationwide and their networks.

Using a combination of digital tools, on-the-ground organizing, and culturally competent outreach, 1MBVR invites participants to register new voters and sustain engagement through 2026, 2028, and beyond. Equipped and supported to activate their own networks—in neighborhoods, campuses, workplaces, and congregations—and to have direct, honest conversations. By focusing on person-to-person activation, 1MBVR aims to convert untapped eligibility into real outcomes: more resources for schools, deeper investment in communities, greater opportunity for families, and leadership that is accountable to Black voters.

This effort is grounded in a simple truth: Black political power has not peaked—it has been undercounted, underestimated, and undervalued. At a time of unprecedented threats to our lives, our opportunities, and our communities, anti-Blackness and racism are having a real impact on our present and our future—issues that are not always addressed in traditional voter registration efforts. This is a critical moment to demonstrate what's possible when we move together—across organizations, sectors, and states. That's why 1MBVR is designed to meet people where they are, building the movement through trust, conversation, and connection.

The One Million Black Voters Rising Movement launches with an urgent call to Join the Movement to One Million Stronger. We are rising to use our power—because we have the numbers to create real change, and because there is more to do: more to protect, more to fight for, and more to build for the next generation.

About the Black Women's Leadership Collective

The Black Women's Leadership Collective (BWLC) is an intergenerational, intersectional organizing hub of national Black women-centered organizations, leaders, and advocates from across the country. Rooted in the power of collective action, BWLC is building, growing, and activating a national network to ensure Black women's voices are heard—in the halls of power, at the ballot box, and in our communities. https://www.blackwomensleadershipcollective.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Finney, [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE The Black Women's Leadership Collective