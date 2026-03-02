The Blackbaud Giving Fund Appoints Catherine LaCour as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director to Scale Global Philanthropic Impact

Under new leadership, the Fund is poised for accelerated impact to connect nonprofits to generous donors



CHARLESTON, S.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackbaud Giving Fund® , a nonprofit that brings supporters and nonprofits together to advance the state of giving, today announced the appointment of Catherine LaCour as its new CEO and executive director, effective immediately. In this role, LaCour will help nonprofits access charitable funds with greater confidence and clarity through the Fund's secure and efficient giving programs. Since its inception in 2020, the Fund has disbursed $2.75 billion from generous donors to over 286,000 nonprofits worldwide.

LaCour will lead the Fund's strategy, oversee governance and regulatory compliance, and steward its partnerships with Blackbaud and other social impact partners to unlock new streams of generosity. LaCour, who recently retired from her role as Blackbaud's chief marketing officer, succeeds former executive director Matt Nash, who helped establish and build the organization for five years and successfully strengthened its national profile, expanded nonprofit engagement, and deepened its role as a trusted partner in charitable giving.

"We are thrilled to see Catherine enter this role," said Dan Aptor, board chair. "She brings a deep understanding of the philanthropic landscape, a strong commitment to nonprofit partners, and the strategic clarity needed to guide The Blackbaud Giving Fund into its next chapter. Her experience and values are a natural fit for our mission, and the board has full confidence in her ability to strengthen our impact for nonprofits, donors, and corporate partners."

LaCour brings over 25 years of experience leading growth, engagement, and innovation across public, private, and nonprofit organizations, as well as deep expertise in building trusted systems that connect people, organizations, and purpose. Her background spans charitable funds distribution, technology-enabled engagement, and sector leadership, positioning her to help expand the Fund's role within the social impact ecosystem.

"The Blackbaud Giving Fund exists to make giving faster, more transparent, and more effective for nonprofits and the donors who support them," said LaCour. "By helping corporate employees move their gifts from intention to impact in days rather than weeks, and by reducing the friction and cost often associated with distribution, we're strengthening trust in the entire giving process. I'm excited to lead the Fund at a time when the work nonprofits are doing is even more critical, and as trust and transparency become even more important."

As CEO and executive director, LaCour will work closely with the Fund's board of directors to define priorities, guide policy, and ensure accountability. She will also partner with Blackbaud leadership to explore opportunities for new giving channels, partnerships, and innovations. In partnership with Blackbaud and its YourCause® solution built for corporate social responsibility and employee engagement, The Blackbaud Giving Fund helps power a connected platform that links donors and nonprofits through trusted technology and responsible stewardship to accelerate giving and create a network effect. The Fund eliminates the friction of connecting around shared purpose, powerfully linking individuals, organizations, and systems so resources can be unleashed at the speed of need and impact can grow exponentially. Under her leadership, The Blackbaud Giving Fund will continue to strengthen its role as a connector between donors and nonprofits, while supporting the sector with resources, education, and trusted infrastructure for charitable giving.

About The Blackbaud Giving Fund

Facilitating $2.75 billion in charitable contributions to more than 286,000 nonprofits worldwide since 2020, The Blackbaud Giving Fund is the bridge between corporate giving initiatives and nonprofit organizations, bringing supporters and nonprofits together to advance the state of giving. The Fund simplifies the giving experience by offering companies and individuals a secure, efficient way to give to vetted nonprofits, and it delivers contributions directly to those nonprofits. Beyond disbursing all funds quickly to nonprofits, the Fund offers free resources to organizations, including receipting, a donor communication platform, statistics, reports, ACH payments, and more.

The Blackbaud Giving Fund is an independent 501(c)(3) public charity and grant-making organization that was organized and operates exclusively for charitable purposes. It is not controlled by and is not a program or activity of Blackbaud, Inc. The Blackbaud Giving Fund's mission is to unleash generosity by connecting people to causes they care about around the world.

