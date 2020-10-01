The Blackbaud Institute Releases New Research on Major Givers in Vital Signs Part 3

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackbaud Institute, a research division of Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today releases Vital Signs Part 3: How Major Donors Are Shaping Philanthropy. The third in a series of reports first launched in 2017, this report uncovers continued evidence that fewer households are making up a larger portion of dollars donated, making a donor-centered approach to fundraising more important than ever before.

The Blackbaud Institute set out to better understand what influences sector growth and how organizations can respond to the ever-changing market. Adding data from 2015-2019 to round out a review of trends throughout the decade, this latest report in the Vital Signs series examines giving patterns in the sector. "Vital Signs Part 3 focuses on the makeup of donor households in America to guide changes in our fundraising strategies and priorities," said Ashley Thompson, managing director of the Blackbaud Institute.

Key Findings from the Blackbaud Institute Vital Signs Part 3 Report

Between 2010 and 2019, the number of donor households making gifts declined, the incidence of donor households adding new organizations to their portfolios declined and overall donor retention lagged.

With fewer donors enjoying more choices and easier routes to giving, the initiative has moved from the organization to the donor. As a result, strategies to strengthen donor retention are more critical than ever.

As Baby Boomers continue their influence on philanthropy, their specific preferences must be accounted for through fundraising practices.

"With the exception of 2017, when we saw a flurry of new donors flood the market due to political activation and an extraordinary hurricane season, we have seen philanthropy continue to concentrate in fewer hands," says Thompson. "Some of the fundamental concepts, and many of the mechanics of 21st -century giving, are unlike those of any other time in history, and philanthropic organizations must adjust accordingly. The assumptions of bygone days are often no longer valid."

Download the report at www.blackbaudinstitute.com/vitalsigns.

