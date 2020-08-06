The Blackbeard Treasure Launches $10 Million Treasure Hunt Across 10 States

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a total of $10 million dollars in cash spread out across 10 states, The Blackbeard Treasure is launching the only treasure hunt of its kind on a scale this large. In California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, there will be hidden and buried across cities and towns one treasure in each state containing $1 million in cash. The Blackbeard Treasure hunters will be given a digital map to download, clues, and riddles—all of which will lead to the treasure chest. To join the treasure hunt, participants must purchase a map on The Blackbeard Treasure website. Each map costs $49.99, and only a limited number of maps will be sold for each treasure chest. Treasure maps will be available for purchase starting August 8, 2020.

"With The Blackbeard Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people excited about getting outside, either by themselves or with friends and family, in order to have the adventure of a lifetime," said Justin Cohen, managing director of The Blackbeard Treasure. "And in the process of having the time of your life, you may just unearth a fortune."

Each treasure chest contains $1 million in cash, a location beacon, and a hidden camera pointed at the precise location of the chest. Once the treasure chests are found, the winners will remove the key taped to the side of the chest, and open it. Inside, the winners will find their treasure money and a phone number to call to officially claim their treasure.

Additionally, starting November 21st, The Blackbeard Treasure will be following and filming select treasure hunters on their journey in search of the hidden treasures. They will be featured on an upcoming reality show, titled The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure. The company is currently in negotiations with three networks in regards to airing the show.

For more details on participating in The Blackbeard Treasure hunt, please visit TheBlackbeardTreasure.com/Rules.

