The Blackburn Inn, Staunton, Virginia's Newest Boutique Hotel, Officially Opens Today

STAUNTON, Va., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official opening of The Blackburn Inn located in historic Staunton, Virginia. A partnership between The Blackburn Inn LLC and Retro Hospitality, the locally-owned, 49-room luxury boutique hotel is housed in a historic, Jeffersonian-style building offering a destination that entices both leisure and business travelers alike.

"We couldn't be prouder to officially open our doors and bring this historical building back to its true glory," said Robin Miller, owner of The Blackburn Inn. "We welcome locals and guests to enjoy a home away from home and join us in celebrating the Staunton community."

Envisioned by master builder and Thomas Jefferson protégé Thomas Blackburn in 1828, The Blackburn Inn honors its historic original architecture, while creating a modern, upscale experience ideal for discerning travelers. A Concept 2 Design, the commissioned interior design firm for the project, worked alongside Architect Bruce Shirley of Apex Design to design the hotel's profile as a backdrop to key historic components throughout the property and restore the building back to its true glory. The hotel exudes a distinctive and unmistakably American look – characterized by original heart pine floors, red brick, whitewashed wood trim, classical moldings, and dramatic, light-filled hallways, while featuring signature structures such as wide corridor hallway arches and vaulted ceilings.

Guestrooms

Blending the historical architecture of the hotel with contemporary flair, the 49 guest rooms and suites include intricate molding that has been in place for two centuries and oversized bathrooms with beautiful glass doors and rain showers. Three of the premiere-level rooms also feature luxurious soaking tubs while all feature luxury bedding and amenities.

Second Draft

Similar to the hotel's regionally-inspired design, Second Draft, the 20-seat bistro and bar will offer a menu of approachable dishes such as Southern Pimento Cheese Panini and Goat Cheese Flatbread Pizza, all using locally sourced ingredients and a beverage program showcasing Virginia's finest wines, beers and ciders. Guests and locals can enjoy lunch and dinner at Second Draft and choose to take in the views from inside or dining al fresco on the outdoor terrace and columned front porch.

A private alcove in the grand hallway also offers an intimate setting ideal for wine and cheese tastings from local purveyors. Guests can also enjoy daily morning coffee, tea and fresh baked pastries in the Library Lounge located adjacent to the front lobby.

"This property was first developed in 1828 and its serene and tranquil grounds are really a perfect complement to the modern amenities and thoughtful service we will provide," said Paul Cooper, President of Retro Hospitality. "Our focus is to ensure that our guests have a relaxing and truly authentic Virginia experience. With Historic Downtown Staunton just steps away from the hotel, we are thrilled to have our guests experience this great city and the Blackburn Inn."

Meetings & Events

From intimate meetings to weddings to festivals, The Blackburn Inn features distinctive event space settings that merge historic architecture with innovative design. The property's stunning, dramatic front lawn is the perfect backdrop for a wedding, featuring several acres of space with the option to host large scale festivals and community events. The 2,500 square foot Penthouse Loft, located adjacent to the Inn, offers an additional multi-functional space ideal for hosting intimate events and groups – featuring the luxuries of a home with 24/7 gym access, private rooftop patio with exclusive views of downtown, open full-service kitchen, private elevator access, parking and a washer/dryer.

Art

Unique to Staunton, The Blackburn Inn will work with Staunton Co-Art Gallery and Beverly Street Studio School to feature a wide array of artwork from both local and regional artists in its third-floor art gallery in support of Staunton's established and growing art scene.

Local Partners

In support of the thriving Staunton community, The Blackburn Inn will work with local partners to bring charm to various hotel offerings.

A few partnerships include:

In celebration of their grand opening, The Blackburn Inn is offering guests 15% off their stay from June 18 – September 1, 2018. Guests must book by July 15, 2018. Subject to availability, blackout dates apply.

The Blackburn Inn is located at 301 Greenville Avenue in Staunton, VA. For more information visit blackburn-inn.com or call (540) 712-0601.

About The Blackburn Inn

The Blackburn Inn, designed by Thomas Blackburn, is a luxury boutique hotel on a vast 80-acre property in Staunton, Va. The 49-guest room hotel features contemporary design details that complement the historic surroundings. A private entrance takes guests up to the property's large wraparound front porch that hosts a café bistro serving light bites, regional craft beers and wine. The hotel shares the historic grounds with upscale luxury apartments and condominiums owned by Village Development Associates comprised of partners Robin Miller and Dan Gecker.

About Retro Hospitality

Founded in 2012, Retro Hospitality is a leading hospitality firm based in Richmond, VA specializing in providing management and advisory services for independent, boutique and historic hotels. Delivering hands-on support for its clients is an accomplished team of hotel industry veterans specializing in all facets of hotel and resort operations, sales and marketing, digital media, food and beverage management, spa management, finance, legal, insurance and human resources services. With decades of experience, the Retro corporate team is intimately involved with each property and has been proud to advise hotel owners both domestically and internationally.

