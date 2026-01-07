The Blackhawk Group Welcomes Silver Sky Aviation, Expanding Performance Center Network into Alaska with Sixth Location

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackhawk Group ("TBG"), a leader in turboprop performance solutions, including engine, propeller, and avionics upgrades, announced today that it has acquired Silver Sky Aviation ("Silver Sky") of Wasilla, Alaska. The acquisition establishes Wasilla as the sixth location in TBG's growing Performance Center Network, expanding its footprint into one of the fastest-growing turboprop regions in the world, where performance is critical. The Blackhawk Group is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alaska has seen significant growth in turboprop operations due to the combination of a turbine-powered aircraft's range, speed, and payload with the reliability required to operate in harsh, cold-weather environments. As one of the few facilities in Alaska capable of supporting this demand, Silver Sky's Wasilla center has earned a strong reputation by providing maintenance and performance upgrade capabilities for more than a decade.

Silver Sky brings extensive experience supporting King Air, Caravan, Kodiak, and PC-12 platforms, including multiple Blackhawk and Finnoff performance conversions, aligning well with TBG's core businesses.

"Silver Sky provides a tremendous opportunity to expand The Blackhawk Group's support of Alaskan aviation," said Chad Cundiff, CEO of The Blackhawk Group. "Turboprops are a lifeline for operators in the region, and many already benefit from Blackhawk and Finnoff upgrades. Silver Sky's reputation for technical expertise, customer support, and operational excellence - combined with the resources of The Blackhawk Group - will accelerate capability expansion while creating new career opportunities for the Silver Sky team."

"Silver Sky has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality aviation maintenance services in Alaska," said Aaron McCarty, owner and founder of Silver Sky. "Joining The Blackhawk Group allows us to expand our capabilities, strengthen partnerships with local operators, and create new opportunities and benefits for our team while maintaining our focus on safety and reliability."

Silver Sky will live within The Blackhawk Group family as a "Blackhawk Performance Center" (BPC). The new Performance Center will benefit from TBG's strong industry partnerships, infrastructure, training, and operational resources to broaden its reach across Alaska.

"The addition of Silver Sky continues to advance The Blackhawk Group's goal of becoming the premier service provider for the light turbine market," said Daniel Han, Senior Principal at New State Capital Partners and Chairman of The Blackhawk Group. "By combining Silver Sky's specialized service capabilities with the technical strength of The Blackhawk Group, we are better positioned to deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders across the region."

Silver Sky is an Authorized Service Center for Caravan, and Kodiak aircraft, expanding OEM-backed service and support options available through the Blackhawk Performance Center Network.

About Silver Sky Aviation

Silver Sky was started in 2014 and has grown to become the trusted name in Alaska for turboprop maintenance. With a modern and spacious facility, and a full team of experienced technicians, Silver Sky is changing the way aircraft maintenance is done in Alaska.

To learn more, visit silverskyaviation.com

About Blackhawk Performance Centers

The Blackhawk Performance Centers are a national network of Blackhawk aircraft modernization facilities focused on Beechcraft King Air, Cessna Citation, and Cirrus SR and Vision Jet aircraft. Expert services include comprehensive aircraft maintenance, engine upgrade installations, avionics upgrades, STC development, and more.

About The Blackhawk Group

The Blackhawk Group was established in 2022 by bringing together established industry brands including Blackhawk, AVEX, and Finnoff and has quickly become the leader in light turbine aircraft services. The group delivers unrivaled expertise in engine, avionics, and aircraft upgrades, including aircraft maintenance and brokerage solutions. Its mission prioritizes innovation, exceptional customer experiences, and strategic data-driven services. For more information about The Blackhawk Group and its range of services, visit The Blackhawk Group .

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and collaborative. The firm partners with company founders and independent sponsors to create flexible capital solutions and lasting relationships. New State has completed more than 45 investments to date. For more information, visit www.newstatecp.com.

