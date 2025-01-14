The BlackRock Foundation and Commonwealth Launch National Research Effort to Understand First-Time Investors Who Entered Capital Markets Since 2020

Supported by a $1MM grant from The BlackRock Foundation, "The Investor Diaries" will shed light on investors earning low to moderate incomes; pave the way for more sustainable wealth-building

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The BlackRock Foundation and national nonprofit Commonwealth launched "The Investor Diaries," a research initiative designed to better understand the millions of new investors who entered retail capital markets in the U.S. since 2020, particularly those earning low to moderate incomes (LMI). By following these investors through voice diary entries, a national survey, and analysis of large transaction data sets representing millions of investment decisions by people earning LMI, the project shines a light on their unique financial circumstances, motivations, behaviors, needs, and the role that capital market investing plays in the overall financial wellness of LMI households. The initiative aims to equip the investing industry, financial platforms, and policymakers with important insights to support and sustain this and future generations of new investors.

During 2020-21 alone, 46 million new brokerage accounts were opened by individual investors in the U.S., an 80% increase over a two-year period. Despite the prediction that this might be a temporary surge, more than 75% of these new investors remain invested today.

Partnering with Investing Platforms

The Investor Diaries will feature real-time research with people earning LMI ($30,000 to $80,000) who are currently investing, capturing their unique stories through their experiences and transaction data. The longitudinal research study will follow dozens of individual investors over 18 months, conducting observational diary-style interviews and tracking their transactional behavior on an ongoing basis. Many are among the first in their families to invest.

Commonwealth has partnered with investment platforms Betterment and moomoo to capture participants' experiences with both robo-advised and self-directed platforms:

– For investors who don't want to pick their own stocks, Betterment's easy-to-use, automated investment technology offers diversified, expert-built portfolios and continually monitors the investments, rebalances the portfolios, and reinvests the dividends. moomoo – Moomoo offers an accessible platform for self-directed investors of all levels to confidently make their own investment decisions with advanced tools and features to help guide their trades.

The Investor Diaries will also include a large National Perceptions and Habits Survey and a parallel study of macro-level investor transaction data to better understand the broad investing behaviors of this population.

"The Investor Diaries will provide a groundbreaking holistic view of those living on modest incomes who are new to investing in the past five years," says Timothy Flacke, CEO, Commonwealth. "Understanding the choices and actions of these new market participants, and where existing platforms and tools are serving these new investors well—and falling short—will inform the next wave of investing innovations and help ensure broader capital market participation is a sustainable, productive source of wealth creation."

Commonwealth's past research has demonstrated an unmet appetite for investing among LMI households and the early positive impact of this type of market participation on financial stability and mobility.

"Measuring household investing behavior will help determine how supported these new market participants feel in their investing experience," says Claire Chamberlain, President, The BlackRock Foundation. "The insights derived from The Investor Diaries can help inform product solutions, investor education, and outreach strategies to optimally support LMI households in building and sustaining wealth via the capital markets."

Commonwealth is a national nonprofit building financial security and opportunity for people earning low- to moderate-income through innovation and partnerships. For over two decades, Commonwealth has designed effective innovations, products, and policies enabling over 2 million people to save nearly $8 billion.

Guided by BlackRock's history of making saving and investing more accessible and affordable, The BlackRock Foundation funds and partners with organizations that elevate the voices and experiences of LMI households. With Commonwealth and partners, BlackRock's Emergency Savings Initiative has provided access to more than 10 million people and led to $2 billion in new liquid savings between 2019 and 2022.

Betterment LLC ("Betterment") is the largest independent digital financial advisor, using automated technology powered by human expertise to fulfill a singular mission: making people's lives better. Launched in 2010, Betterment helps more than 900,000 customers manage over $50 billion with curated selections of low-cost, expert-built investing portfolios; personalized guidance; and tax-smart tools.

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada.

