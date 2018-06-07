LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The bleaching agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The bleaching agents market is estimated at USD 728.6 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, to reach USD 953.8 million by 2023. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in consumption of bread & other bread-related products. However, the ban on certain flour bleaching agents in some countries is a major restricting factor for the bleaching agents market as bleaching agents such as potassium bromate and potassium iodate have shown an adverse impact on human health.



The chlorine dioxide segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Chlorine dioxide is one of the most effective bleaching agents, which provides an instant bleaching effect to bakery products, flour, dough, and processed meat products. It also acts as a specific microbiological controller in the food & beverage industry, to wash fruits & vegetables, for brewing & bottling, for fish & meat processing, and in dairy products.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR in the bleaching agents market, due to the increasing demand for flour in the bakery industry here.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing in the global bleaching agents market.The major countries with growth potential in this market include China, India, Japan, and Australia.



The developing economies studied in the Asia Pacific region are showing significant demand for flour used in various food applications and the baking industry as a result of decreased flour prices in the region.Furthermore, traditional at-home meals are increasingly being replaced with on-the-go breakfast snacks and meals due to the growing urban population, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyles of the people in the region.



This has led to an increase in the consumption of bread and related products, which is expected to drive the bleaching agents market in the region.



The global bleaching agents market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region by studying the key markets. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level - 47%, D Level - 24%, and Others* - 29%

• By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and RoW - 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• BASF (US)

• Aditya Birla Chemicals (Grasim) (India)

• Evonik (Germany)

• Hawkins, Inc. (US)

• Solvay (Belgium)

• PeroxyChem (US)

• Siemer Milling Company (US)

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (India)

• Spectrum Chemicals (India)

• Supraveni Chemicals (India)

• Engrain (US)

• AkzoNobel (Netherlands)



Research Coverage:

This report segments the bleaching agents market based on type, form, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the bleaching agents market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



