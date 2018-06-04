The Blend Institute Offers GAINSWave® in Florida

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Timothy Blend, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. The Blend Institute is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 1911 Manatee Avenue East, Suite 102, Bradenton, FL, USA.

The Blend Institute offers a culmination of over 40 years of experience by the co-founders Tim Blend, M.D. and Kim Blend, A.R.N.P. Dr. Blend is the only board-certified Internist with certifications in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Kim Blend, A.R.N.P., offers her expertise in mental health and wellness by providing neurotransmitter testing and personalized treatment regimens. Together with their extensive backgrounds and training in traditional medicine, they practice evidence-based age management medicine concentrating on prevention, early detection, treatment and reversal of age-related decline. The Blend Institute provides healthcare focused on the biochemically unique aspects of each patient and individually tailors a treatment plan to restore physiological, psychological and structural balance.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-blend-institute-offers-gainswave-in-florida-300659282.html

SOURCE GAINSWave