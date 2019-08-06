NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Blepharitis Drugs Market: About this market



Blepharitis drugs include steroids and antibiotics, which are used to treat inflammation in the eyelids and infection. This blepharitis drugs market analysis considers sales from the steroids and antibiotics segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of blepharitis drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the steroids segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the expected approval of late-stage molecules and the high efficacy of steroids in treating inflammations in the eyelids will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global blepharitis drugs report has observed market growth factors such as high-risk factors of blepharitis, growing awareness about eye conditions, and increasing use of combination drugs. However, lack of approved therapies to treat blepharitis, antimicrobial resistance, and development of novel treatment procedures may hamper the growth of the blepharitis drugs industry over the forecast period.







Global Blepharitis Drugs Market: Overview



Increasing use of combination drugs



The use of combination of off-label steroids and antibiotics is increasing to treat blepharitis owing to the lack of availability of approved therapies and their proven advantages over monotherapy. As a result, vendors are recording increased sales, which will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The blepharitis drugs market will record a CAGR over 5% during 2019-2023.



Development of novel drug formulations



Although antibiotics and steroids are commonly used for the symptomatic treatment of blepharitis, there is a high unmet need for novel therapies with high efficacy and fewer side-effects. As a result, vendors have a significant growth potential in the market and have started developing novel therapeutics. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global blepharitis drugs market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blepharitis drugs manufacturers, which include Akorn Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.



Also, the blepharitis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



