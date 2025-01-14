The Blind Evangelist launches A Great Awakening Crusade

Nation-wide Crusade kicks off in Cambridge, Maryland

PRESTON, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, welcomes world-renowned all-family gospel group, The Hoppers https://www.thehoppers.com/ WHAT: A Great Awakening – A spiritual evening of WORSHIP, Praise, and Preaching Hosted by The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, and featuring The Hoppers WHEN: Sunday 23 February 2025 -- from 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: DOORS OPEN AT 5:00 PM WHERE: The Chesapeake Ballroom

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort & Marina

100 Heron Blvd.

Cambridge, Maryland 21613

A Great Awakening February 23, 2025

The Blind Evangelist's ministry, It's Time for the Harvest, is a 501-C3 non-profit organization established in Preston, Maryland 2022

Website: https://itstimefortheharvest.org/

Ministry founder, William Tarbutton: "Walk and surrender to His plan – It's a God thing."

Listen to the Testimony of The Blind Evangelist on 23 April 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9szZahVcDCI&t=2s

For Ticket Sales visit www.itstimefortheharvest.org

Media Contacts

The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, at [email protected], +1 410 829 0148

SOURCE Blind Evangelist William Tarbutton