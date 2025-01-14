The Blind Evangelist launches A Great Awakening Crusade
News provided byBlind Evangelist William Tarbutton
Jan 14, 2025, 08:52 ET
Nation-wide Crusade kicks off in Cambridge, Maryland
PRESTON, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHO:
|
The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, welcomes world-renowned all-family gospel group, The Hoppers https://www.thehoppers.com/
|
WHAT:
|
A Great Awakening – A spiritual evening of WORSHIP, Praise, and Preaching
Hosted by The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, and featuring The Hoppers
|
WHEN:
|
Sunday 23 February 2025 -- from 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: DOORS OPEN AT 5:00 PM
|
WHERE:
|
The Chesapeake Ballroom
The Blind Evangelist's ministry, It's Time for the Harvest, is a 501-C3 non-profit organization established in Preston, Maryland 2022
Website: https://itstimefortheharvest.org/
Ministry founder, William Tarbutton: "Walk and surrender to His plan – It's a God thing."
Listen to the Testimony of The Blind Evangelist on 23 April 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9szZahVcDCI&t=2s
For Ticket Sales visit www.itstimefortheharvest.org
Media Contacts
The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, at [email protected], +1 410 829 0148
SOURCE Blind Evangelist William Tarbutton
