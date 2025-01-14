The Blind Evangelist launches A Great Awakening Crusade

News provided by

Blind Evangelist William Tarbutton

Jan 14, 2025, 08:52 ET

Nation-wide Crusade kicks off in Cambridge, Maryland

PRESTON, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHO: 

The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, welcomes world-renowned all-family gospel group, The Hoppers https://www.thehoppers.com/

WHAT:

A Great Awakening – A spiritual evening of WORSHIP, Praise, and Preaching

Hosted by The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, and featuring The Hoppers

WHEN:

Sunday 23 February 2025 -- from 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM:  DOORS OPEN AT 5:00 PM

WHERE:

The Chesapeake Ballroom
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort & Marina
100 Heron Blvd.
Cambridge, Maryland 21613
Continue Reading
A Great Awakening February 23, 2025
A Great Awakening February 23, 2025

The Blind Evangelist's ministry, It's Time for the Harvest, is a 501-C3 non-profit organization established in Preston, Maryland 2022

Website: https://itstimefortheharvest.org/ 

Ministry founder, William Tarbutton: "Walk and surrender to His plan – It's a God thing."

Listen to the Testimony of The Blind Evangelist on 23 April 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9szZahVcDCI&t=2s 

For Ticket Sales visit www.itstimefortheharvest.org  

Media Contacts
The Blind Evangelist, William Tarbutton, at [email protected], +1 410 829 0148

SOURCE Blind Evangelist William Tarbutton

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED