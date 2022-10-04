'THE BLIND' FILM WRAPS PRODUCTION

Phil Robertson's (Duck Dynasty) Biopic Slated for September 22, 2023 Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Production has wrapped on THE BLIND, a biopic of Phil Robertson, the "Duck Dynasty" patriarch. The film, set in the 1960s Deep South, depicts a man conquering the shame of his past, addiction and complicated family dynamics, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place. Slated for a September 22, 2023 theatrical release, distribution plans are being finalized.

Directed by Andrew Hyatt (PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST, FULL OF GRACE) the film stars Aron Von Andrian (DODGER), Amelia Eve (THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR), Brielle Robillard ("The Lake") and Matthew Erick White ("Station 19").

The highly anticipated film shares never-before-revealed aspects of Robertson's life and doesn't shy away from the truth. "It was important to us that the film be real," said Willie Robertson, Phil's son. "The transformation of Phil proves that anyone can change and that there is always hope."

Filmed on location in Louisiana, THE BLIND shows the transformational power that comes when you invite God into your life. Written by Stephanie Katz (ALL IN), THE BLIND is a powerful story about love and redemption. This film will show that no one is beyond the mercy of God and no one is too far gone that they cannot turn their life around.

"Duck Dynasty" was an entertainment phenomenon, setting viewership records throughout its 11 seasons on A&E, and setting multiple records for most-watched episodes, most-watched series, and finally, the most-watched telecast in A&E's history, up to that time. Multiple episodes drew more than 9 million viewers with one of the seasons averaging 9.4 million viewers throughout.

The family's popularity transcended television with multiple family members becoming New York Times bestselling authors finding huge commercial success with other ventures such as restaurants, merchandise and live events. The original show is now streamed on FOX Nation, which also released a new show called "Duck Family Treasure" in 2022.

"There is a large, underserved audience that deeply cares about the Robertsons," said Zach Dasher, one of the film's producers and a nephew of Phil Robertson. "This film shows the origins of this beloved family with an authenticity that will surprise and inspire millions of fans."

The film is produced by Willie and Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher of Tread Lively with executive producers Bob Katz and Troy Duhon of GND Media Group.

About Tread Lively:

Tread Lively is a fully integrated production company focused on film, TV, podcasting, and digital platforms. The Tread Lively team has produced and delivered tens of millions of podcast downloads and more than 2 billion views. Our story is to tell your story.

About GND Media Group:

GND Media Group is the company founded by Troy Duhon and Robert Katz out of a deep heartfelt desire to bring a Bible-based message to the world through movies, concerts, books and other media resources. We prayerfully seek to unite a powerful scriptural message with excellent production quality to provide an entertaining and life changing message to Christians and those seeking the truth. For more information, go to http://www.gndmediagroup.com/our-mission.

SOURCE Tread Lively; GND Media Group