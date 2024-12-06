The Block Announces Launch of Campus by The Block a Crypto Education & Certification Platform Onstage at Emergence

Solana Foundation, Dragonfly Capital, and Wintermute are the first enterprise users of the industry's first all-in-one learning management system and certification platform

PRAGUE, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Block , a leading provider of digital asset information, research, and news, today announced onstage at the publication's inaugural global conference, Emergence , the launch of Campus by The Block ("Campus"), the first all-in-one learning management system and certification platform designed to address the critical challenges of recruitment and employee development in an industry entering a period of rapid growth. The initial enterprise users of Campus are the Solana Foundation, Dragonfly Capital, and Wintermute.

Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, commented on the launch, "This product is something that we've developed and used internally for years at the Block to screen potential hires. We've heard from projects that ensuring potential hires are crypto native and further developing employees with a web2 background are some of their biggest HR challenges. This is why we're launching Campus as we enter a new growth cycle to address these challenges by combining all the strengths of the Block's current offerings; news, research, education, and certification into a single unique platform."

According to a recent CoinFund survey of founders and c-suite executives in the digital asset and blockchain space, nearly 80% plan to hire in 2025 compared to 70% one year ago, and 40% of those hiring expect to grow their team by at least half. Given these plans to expand their team, firms will be looking for tools that save their organizations both money and productivity time on bad hires, by identifying those hires that are true crypto natives during the interview process. While more traditional financial firms looking to establish a digital assets division need a way to upskill their workforce with the latest in digital assets knowledge, to ensure they get ahead of the curve. Campus will offer both of these enterprise user types a platform that updates as the industry evolves with more potential topics, courses, and assessment tests to be released.

Matthew Vitebsky, Vice President of Product & Engineering at the Block, added, "The blockchain industry is maturing, and with that maturity comes the need for standardized qualifications. Campus is designed to be the definitive certification, setting the highest standard for expertise in the field. Our goal is to establish a benchmark for excellence and trust that will help elevate our partners' work within the industry."

Unlike competing services that offer either education or research, Campus uniquely combines news, research, education, and certification into a single platform, making it the most comprehensive tool for crypto-focused companies. The platform is built around 10 different subjects focusing on various aspects of the digital assets ecosystem such as Bitcoin and Blockchain Basics, Ethereum and L1s, DeFi, NFTs & Gaming, Regulations & Legal, and Stablecoins. These courses are also updated on a quarterly basis with new areas of focus based on the latest developments, which is critical in a rapidly evolving industry.

Another key feature of Campus is the Crypto Assessment Test (C.A.T.) certification which can be both used as a screening tool during the hiring process and as an annual certification process to ensure that all employees are up to date with the latest industry developments.

