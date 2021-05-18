The Block Announces New Management Including Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Block, the leading information services firm in the digital asset space, today announced key additions to its growing sales, news, and operations team that will strengthen its position in the $2 trillion crypto market.

The Block named former POLITICO Chief Revenue Officer Bobby Moran as its first Chief Revenue Officer, while veteran crypto muckraker Tim Copeland joined as News Editor. Latham & Watkins M&A lawyer Rose Mirzaie joined as Chief of Staff, Director of Strategy and Alonzo Benavides joined as SVP of Engineering from MasterCard. Each of their respective teams will continue to grow as The Block solidifies its position as the go-to source for industry research and news.

"Bobby, Alonzo, Rose and Tim join The Block at a time when the digital assets industry is at an inflection point, where mass adoption is accelerating and key players across established sectors, both financial services and otherwise, are thinking deeply about crypto. In a rapidly evolving market, it's important to hire talent that understands our clients' needs and that enable us to remain at the forefront of the information services space as a key resource," said Michael McCaffrey, CEO of The Block.

"Between our in-house talent, ever-improving product suite, and the innovation already underway, I couldn't be more excited to join The Block as Chief Revenue Officer. This company has experienced exponential growth since its founding due to demand for more crypto information – news, research, and data - and The Block is the best in the industry at producing that information. Crypto is the future, and we provide our customers with the information they need to make smarter decisions for themselves and their businesses," said Bobby Moran, The Block's new Chief Revenue Officer.

Bobby Moran

Bobby Moran, former Chief Revenue Officer at both POLITICO and EverFi, joins The Block as Chief Revenue Officer and will lead monetization efforts across The Block's expanding suite of subscription products, sponsorships and services. Among his notable accomplishments, Bobby oversaw POLITICO's growth across its B2B subscription and sponsorship business lines and was responsible for managing and growing POLITICO Pro into a $60M+ subscription business during his tenure.

Rose Mirzaie

Rose Mirzaie, previously a Mergers & Acquisitions lawyer at Latham & Watkins, joins The Block as Chief of Staff, Director of Strategy, and will be overseeing strategy and interfacing across the organization's product, sales and operations teams. Prior to joining The Block, Rose represented private equity sponsors across a wide range of industries, and most recently represented the buyer in the $4.3BN Nestle Waters acquisition earlier this year.

Alonzo Benavides

Alonzo Benavides, previously VP of Software Development Engineering at Mastercard Data & Services, joins The Block as SVP of Engineering and now leads The Block's Product & Engineering teams. Prior to joining The Block, Alonzo oversaw the development of internally focused web applications and APIs, as well as a business intelligence environment for supporting data-driven decisions org-wide. He will be exploring innovative ways to serve current and future users while helping expand the product suite.

Tim Copeland

Tim Copeland joins The Block as News Editor. Tim will focus on covering the most critical developments in the crypto space as well as increasing reader engagement across The Block's editorial suite. Prior to joining The Block, Tim was instrumental in building one of the leading crypto media brands in the space, Decrypt, a ConsenSys subsidiary.

About The Block

The Block is a leading research and news company focused on the fast-growing digital asset industry. Founded in April 2018, The Block draws in more than 3 million monthly readers and counts financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, billion-dollar asset managers and technology majors among its institutional clientele. The Block Research provides a unique research membership service, offering bespoke engagements, daily content from a best-in-class team, educational sessions, and sponsorship opportunities. Readers and subscribers can also track the growth of the digital asset space via The Block's newly-launched Data Dashboard , a comprehensive visualization tool that provides the key information about a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

