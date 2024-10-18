The Block Announces Speakers Representing Over $530B in Market Cap for Emergence Conference in Prague

Industry Leaders from Solana, a16z Crypto, Deribit, Ripple, Tether, and More to Headline The Block's Inaugural Conference

PRAGUE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Block , a leading provider of digital asset information, research, and news, today announced the initial speaker line-up, agenda, and interactive programming for the publication's inaugural global conference, Emergence , from December 5th to 6th in Prague at the Prague Congress Centre . The event will feature speakers from projects collectively representing over $530 billion in market capitalization, bringing together the world's leading authorities on crypto to share insights on the future of blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance. Emergence will also be incorporating dynamic competitions and interactive experiences, including a live game show and start-up competition.

The key themes at Emergence will center around cross-chain collaboration, regulatory uncertainty, and the evolving role of crypto asset management. Discussions will explore the technological challenges and opportunities facing different blockchain ecosystems, with a focus on decentralization, scaling, and emerging use cases. Additionally, Emergence will provide insights into global developments, including the rapid growth of crypto in Asia and the Middle East, offering a comprehensive view of the industry's future.

The initial list of speakers includes:

● Justin Sun, Founder, Tron ● Cecilia Hsueh, Co-Founder & CEO, Morph ● Mo Shaikh, CEO and Co-Founder of Aptos Labs ● Staci Warden, CEO and Board Member at Algorand ● Emin Gun Sirer, Founder & CEO, Avalanche ● Anatoly Yakovenko, Co-Founder, Solana ● Brian Quintenz, Global Head of Policy, a16z Crypto ● David Schwartz, CTO, Ripple ● Carlos Domingo, CEO, Securitize ● Evgeny Gaevoy, Co-Founder, Wintermute ● Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital ● Jan Sell, CEO, Coinbase Germany ● Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder and CEO, Coinshares ● Larry Cermak, CEO, The Block ● Luuk Strijers, CEO, Deribit ● Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether ● Sam Blackshear, Co-Founder and CTO, Mysten Labs

To see the full list of confirmed speakers, please visit: emergence.xyz . Additional speakers, information on event programming, and conference experiences will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to keynote, panel, and fireside discussions on crypto, Emergence will bring a fun twist with interactive events like Smartest Person in Crypto, a live game show , where contestants will compete on stage for a chance to win the grand prize of $30,000. Hosted by Crypto's Trebek, The Block's Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank), the game will challenge the brightest minds in the industry to prove their knowledge and skills in front of a live audience.

Emergence will also be hosting Start in Block, a startup competition hosted in partnership with Paris Blockchain Week. Six startups, shortlisted by Start in Block's jury and team, will pitch to three guest judges for a chance to win $1M worth of amplification across social and media channels. Any early-stage web3 startup with more than $5M raised and fewer than 4 years in operation can apply for free before November 20th. The application form will be available soon on the Emergence website.

There will also be a number of exclusive events including a dinner at the famous Lobkowicz Palace , sponsored by Ripple, that will be available to those with VIP passes. Brands interested in tailored options, like exclusive branded VIP spaces, can submit an inquiry via the Emergence website or through the contact listed below.

