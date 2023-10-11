The Block Launches Comprehensive Crypto Fundraising Database

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital asset service provider The Block introduces its innovative fundraising database, Pro Deals. Designed to overcome industry challenges, the platform guarantees access to the most up-to-date crypto fundraising data available.

Featuring nearly 10,000 crypto VC and M&A deals since 2014, Pro Deals directly responds to industry calls for updated and complete crypto fundraising insights.

Established in 2018, The Block has distinguished itself by providing breaking news, bespoke research and crypto market analyses. Supported by a dedicated team of over 30 analysts and an advanced research portal, The Block's new product addition stands as an indispensable resource for industry professionals looking for unparalleled insights into mergers & acquisitions, and venture capital investments.

With data sourced from diverse channels—including private entities, public press releases, and on-chain records—Pro Deals is perfectly adapted for the crypto environment.

The platform features:

  • Categorization of projects across eight unique verticals.
  • Differentiation between Private Token Sales, Seed Investments, Series A, and further investment phases.
  • Ability to filter by blockchain ecosystem the projects are hosted on.
  • In-depth investor participation details for every deal.

"In the dynamic crypto industry, accuracy is crucial. With Pro Deals, we offer more than just data; we provide clarity, depth, and above all, reliability," stated Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block. "Seen as the go-to for the crypto world, we anticipate Pro Deals setting the gold standard for industry transparency and rigor. Our mission in an age of overwhelming information is to sift through the chatter and present our clients with essential insights."

As the digital asset domain prepares for pronounced growth—highlighted by joint reports with Coinbase and expertise from industry giants like Deloitte and KPMG—Pro Deals positions itself as a pivotal tool. Users can also integrate the "Deals API" for seamless data inclusion into their platforms, enhancing their strategic perspective.

The launch of Pro Deals marks The Block's ambitious foray into data and expert services. Serving an exclusive clientele, including top-tier asset managers and hedge funds, The Block remains committed to delivering unmatched industry insights. Their offerings span beyond data, including asset research, consulting, white-label studies, and custom content solutions.

Matthew Vitebsky, head of P&E, said: "The Block has been hyper focused on building Pro into the most comprehensive platform in the crypto space. The new Deals product will be a cornerstone of an ever-evolving The Block Pro. We are excited to continue bringing value to our clients with each release."

In the upcoming weeks, The Block intends to conduct live demos for prospective clients. For ongoing news and a detailed overview of this new initiative, please visit The Block Pro.

