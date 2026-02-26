The Bloody Mary Festival Returns to New York City for a Spicy, Can't Miss Comeback

More than 1,000 cocktail lovers will gather in Brooklyn for a tasting event spotlighting NYC's most inventive Bloody Marys

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Often called the cocktail that eats like a meal, the Bloody Mary takes center stage at an event where spice levels rise, creativity pours freely and brunch culture is taken seriously. From celery-forward classics to over-the-top garnishes stacked high enough to double as lunch, The Bloody Mary Festival proves that this iconic drink is never just one recipe. It's the canvas. The iconic event returns to Brooklyn for its 8th year on Saturday, March 21, 2026, transforming BKLoft26 into the epicenter of NYC's cocktail and brunch culture. This year marks a highly anticipated return to New York City. The Bloody Mary Festival was last held in NYC in 2023, following a celebrated multi-year run from 2014 through 2019, making the 2026 edition a must-attend event for longtime fans and first-time guests alike.

Drinks at the Bloody Mary Festival

More than 1,000 Bloody Mary and cocktail lovers, foodies, hospitality insiders, and influencers from around the region will gather for this one-day event, showcasing 15 of NYC's best Bloody Marys crafted by local bars, restaurants, and artisanal bottled mix companies. Attendees are encouraged to sip, savor, and stir up debate as they decide which cocktail truly raises the bar. "It's a chance to explore how inventive and diverse this iconic cocktail can be. It's part tasting event, part discovery; The event gives you the rare opportunity to experience the endless possibilities of a Bloody Mary, all in one place," says Founder, Evan Weiss.

With its signature blend of competition and community, The Bloody Mary Festival has earned a reputation for being equal parts spirited showdown and love letter to local hospitality. Competition is at the heart of the event, where attendees have the opportunity to taste every Bloody Mary on offer before voting for their favorite and helping crown the "People's Choice Award" for the Best Bloody Mary in New York City. A panel of expert judges will also weigh in, selecting "The Best Bloody Mary in NYC" along with the coveted "Best Garnish" award, proving that in this arena, both flavor and flair matter.

Bars and restaurants arrive with their stand-out blends, bottlers bring their best pours, and guests come ready to savor the latest Bloody Mary trends: whether house-infused vodkas, using innovative spices, or garnishes tasty enough to steal the spotlight. It's brunch culture with a bite, where creativity pours freely and the only thing taken seriously is flavor. For many Fest participants, this event is where their unique recipes turn first-time tasters into lifelong fans.

Weiss says, "The Bloody Mary is the quintessential NYC drink because it mirrors life in the city. No two recipes are the same, and when you order one, you never really know what you're going to get. That unpredictability is what makes it special, just like New York. Step outside your apartment, and anything can happen."

Beyond the glass, The Bloody Mary Festival has become much more than a cocktail competition. It's a celebration of small local businesses and an important launching pad for emerging food and beverage brands. Alongside Bloody Mary tastings, attendees will sample products from: Fort Hamilton Distillery, Bronx Bull Bourbon, Reif Rum, SWRL, Swoon, Pretzel Jerky, Tipsy Scoop, Montaukila Tequila, Achilles Heat, Pierre's Spicy Peanut Butter, Pastazerts, Kimchee Harvest Farmstead, Pinaq Liquor, and more.

The Bloody Mary Festival returns to New York City on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for VIP (or 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for general admission), taking over BkLoft26 in Brooklyn. Tickets start at $59.74 and are available for purchase now at www.thebloodymaryfest.com/new-york-city-3-21-26. For festival inquiries, including sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, please contact Laura Garcia at [email protected] or call 210.569.9764. For press and media inquiries, contact Pietra Communications at [email protected] or 212.913.9761.

About The Bloody Mary Festival

Now in its 13th year, The Bloody Mary Festival is the world's largest celebration of the iconic brunch cocktail. Each event brings together the most innovative and creative Bloody Marys from local bars, restaurants, and artisan bottled mixes, all under one roof, for one unforgettable day of tasting, discovery, and competition.

Since its launch, The Bloody Mary Festival has grown into a nationally recognized platform, drawing thousands of attendees annually across multiple cities while remaining rooted in local hospitality scenes. In 2026, the festival will visit five cities across the United States: New York City, Austin, Portland, the Twin Cities, and Denver, continuing its tradition of elevating brunch culture one city, and one spicy sip, at a time.

SOURCE The Bloody Mary Festival