The Bloom Brand Brings Classic Cannabis Strains to Cannasseurs in Two New Lines

ENCINO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloom Brand, the cannabis company that celebrates and curates classic cannabis strains, today introduced two highly anticipated product extensions that pay tribute to the plant while providing a treat for cannasseurs. Limited-edition Bloom Rolls will be distributed to select cannabis retailers, while Bloom Live Resin cartridges are set to revolutionize the vape experience.

Since 2014, The Bloom Brand has focused on fusing innovation with the classic cannabis experience. Bloom vapes are made using the highest quality flower from classic cannabis strains, without any additives, PG, VG or vitamin E Acetate. Now, Bloom is releasing its first line of premium flower pre-rolls in limited quantities.

"Celebrating classic strains means providing the classic cannabis experience," said Vitaly Mekk, CEO and Co-Founder of Bloom. "Our new Bloom Rolls go back to basics, while featuring that modern twist our budtenders and fans have come to expect. We are paying tribute to the plant and our love for the elegant indulgence that comes with each puff."

Bloom Rolls are packed with premium, potent flower at affordable prices, perfectly rolled for real convenience. Every batch is hand-selected and carefully crafted using natural paper and high-quality flowers grown by expert cultivators in licensed facilities. Each joint is highly designed and includes a spiral crutch to ensure effortless airflow without the mess.

Live Resin – A New Vape Experience Beyond Distillates

"Our live resin line comes in small, limited edition batches carefully selected by our team specifically for their exquisite flavor and purity," said Mekk. "Our breakthrough process enables us to deliver more than 20% cannabis-derived terpenes in every cartridge, so customers can unlock next-level flavor never before possible until now."

Live resin is extracted from fresh cannabis plant material that was not dried or cured to preserve as many cannabis terpenes as possible. Fresh flower is flash frozen and then extracted to create distilled Live Resin. With 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and terpene concentration of 20 - 25%, this is the closest extracts have ever come to producing a true-to-plant high.

The Bloom Brand is launching three limited edition, small-batch Live Resin strains – Triangle Kush, Sundae Driver and Sour Diesel. Each strain was carefully selected for its exquisite characteristics, delivering flavor, aromas, and purity of that.

Bloom Live Resin will be available in select California dispensaries beginning in February.

About The Bloom Brand

Since 2014, The Bloom Brand has provided consumers with tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. With a focus on classic cannabis strains, Bloom Brand products are designed for people on the move and living life. Their line of cannabis products can be purchased in California, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington. For more information regarding Bloom PreRolls, Bloom Live Resin or any Bloom Brand products please visit www.thebloombrand.com

