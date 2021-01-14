The Blue Book Network® and Regional Hispanic Contractors Association Form Strategic Alliance

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Book Building and Construction Network www.thebluebook.com the largest and most active network in the commercial construction industry, has partnered with the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association https://regionalhca.org/ to provide its members with significant value-added benefits.

This new alliance complements the missions of both organizations in supporting the growth of the construction industry. Subcontractors will now have access to pre-bid meetings, networking events, and special promotions and discounts. In addition, General Contractor members will have free access to The Blue Book Network's leading Bid Communication and Collaboration solution, ONETEAM.

"We are excited about the opportunity to become more actively involved with the RHCA," said Matt Daniel, Dallas-Fort Worth Area General Manager at The Blue Book Network. "Both our organizations have had a presence in Dallas-Fort Worth for more than 20 years. Deepening our relationship with this partnership couldn't have come at a better time and will benefit both our constituencies as well as the local economy."

John H. Martinez-D., President of the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association, commented, "During this time of uncertainty, The Blue Book Network partnership with the RHCA gives our diverse contractor members confidence in finding out about project opportunities. The RHCA is proud of our alliance with one of the construction industry's most trusted members."

About The Blue Book Building & Construction Network

The Blue Book Building & Construction Network / www.thebluebook.com is an employee-owned company and the largest, most active network in the U.S. commercial construction industry. Today, The Blue Book Network defines and delivers the industry through three unparalleled databases of: companies, projects and people. By integrating and understanding the relationships shared by these groups, The Blue Book Network provides an indispensable resource to connect with the industry every day.

About Regional Hispanic Contractors Association

The mission of the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association is to promote and support the advancement and economic growth of the Hispanic contractors, architects and engineers in Texas. We are committed to developing programs and facilitating the resources needed to help the diverse Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (A/E/C) Industry reach their potential.

Contact: Matt Daniel, Area General Manager, (609)221-8247

SOURCE The Blue Book Building and Construction Network

