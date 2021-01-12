The Blue Book Network® Velocity Index Posts 13% Increase in December

JEFFERSON VALLEY, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary: The Blue Book Network® Velocity Index reversed October and November declines with a 13% jump to 113.3 reflecting optimism for the construction industry. The Blue Book Network Velocity Index provides manufacturers, distributors, general contractors and subcontractors with a critical leading indicator of construction spending to inform key business decisions.

The Blue Book Network Velocity Index climbed 13.1% in December to 113.3 (December 2018 = 100). The increase reverses a 2-month decline, recovering from a revised 100.2 in November. The Blue Book Network Velocity Index is a measure of month-to-month changes in bidding activity in The Blue Book Network, accounting for seasonality, providing a leading indicator of construction spending to inform critical decision making. Manufacturing and Institutional drove the recovery, with increases from November of 30.1% and 19.8% respectively.

Manufacturing and Institutional indices rebounded to 108.7 and 129.4 respectively

Commercial reported modest decline, down 2.1% to 81.6

Lodging continued to decline, posting an index low of 32.1

Pockets of strong growth across most of the country with 20 states climbing more than 25%

80% of states show increases from November to December

