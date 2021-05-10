The Blue Wizard Community Mystery

What we do know. The coin has 21,000,000,000 coins, is labeled $WIZ, is originated out of London and launched May 1st, 2021.

For those of you looking for something new in art and crypto, check out the Blue Wizard. The Blue Wizard's gowns, seem to be made of space like materials and use a battery source to glow. The gowns are both rare and couture.

Always remember that news on crypto currency is never financial advice, and is provided by RUNWAY as entertainment only. Investors play at your own risk.

About Blue Wizard: A couture designer from Europe which defines the edge of fashion and its new coin $WIZ. It's only been around for 10 days and has 1.5 Million in the liquidity pool. Rumors are arising everywhere, and from everything, about the origin of the coin.

Links:

https://t.me/bluwizardCoin

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bluewizard

Contact: [email protected]

