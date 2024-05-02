The BLVD Group Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of New Director of Asset Management

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BLVD Group ("BLVD"), a leading multifamily investment and development firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Terry Turner as Director of Asset Management. Mr. Turner will be based at BLVD's Dallas office and will spearhead strategic asset management initiatives to drive value across the company's portfolio.

With over a decade of experience in real estate investments, asset management, and financial analysis, Mr. Turner brings a wealth of expertise to his new role and to BLVD's leadership team.

BLVD continues commitment to bolstering leadership for growth and strategy. Post this

Mr. Turner's appointment marks BLVD's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team to support its expanding portfolio and strategic initiatives. He follows the addition of Chief of Staff, Ms. Amber Johnson, an Army veteran with over 7 years' experience leading corporate administrative and process management initiatives in the real estate sector. Ms. Johnson plays a key role in executing BLVD's strategic vision, with a primary focus on operations, marketing, and investor relations.

BLVD's Managing Principal, Jake Walker, comments, "We are thrilled to welcome Terry to the BLVD team. With a proven track record of success and deep understanding of the real estate industry, he is ideally suited to lead and optimize the performance of our asst management platform. We are fortunate to have both Terry and Amber on the team and we're confident these two leaders will further enhance BLVD's capabilities, strengthening our position in the market."

Prior to joining BLVD, Mr. Turner held various leadership roles in both asset management and acquisitions at multiple real estate investment firms, where he played a key role in building and scaling successful acquisitions and asset management platforms.

Mr. Turner holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master's degree in Real Estate Finance from Texas A&M University, Mays Business School.

Prior to joining BLVD, Ms. Johnson held multiple leadership positions in finance and corporate process management including roles with a global publishing company and a publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT.

Ms. Johnson holds a Bachelor's degree in English from Texas A&M University and an MBA from UT Arlington.

About The BLVD Group:

The BLVD Group is a leading multifamily investment and development firm specializing in market-rate, middle-income, and affordable housing solutions. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BLVD has successfully executed over $3 billion in investments across various strategies and currently manages a nationwide portfolio exceeding $1 billion in assets. Leveraging a strategic approach and deep industry expertise, BLVD remains dedicated to delivering superior returns for investors while positively impacting communities nationwide.

SOURCE The BLVD Group