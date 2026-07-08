The BLVD Group Strengthens National Affordable Housing Platform with New Head of Acquisitions

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BLVD Group ("BLVD"), a leading multifamily investment and development firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Estelle Chan as Director of Acquisitions. Based in BLVD's Los Angeles office, Ms. Chan will lead the firm's affordable housing acquisitions platform, overseeing nationwide sourcing and execution of both project-based Section 8 investments and 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments.

Ms. Chan brings more than 15 years of real estate acquisitions and development experience, including over a decade focused exclusively on affordable housing and LIHTC transactions. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Development at Fairstead, where she led the acquisition and development of more than 3,000 affordable apartments totaling over $600 million in transaction volume.

"Estelle brings a proven track record and deep expertise in affordable housing that makes her an exceptional addition to our team," said Rob Budman, Managing Principal at BLVD. "Her experience sourcing and executing complex LIHTC transactions will be invaluable as we continue to grow our national affordable housing portfolio."

Earlier in her career, Ms. Chan held development roles at Omni New York, where she worked on affordable and mixed-income housing across New York and New Jersey, and at Singapore's JTC Corporation, where she served as an AICP-certified planner. In 2025, she was recognized by Affordable Housing Finance as a member of its national class of Young Leaders.

"I'm excited to join BLVD at such a pivotal time in its growth," said Ms. Chan. "BLVD's commitment to preserving and expanding high-quality affordable housing aligns with my belief that safe and affordable housing is a foundation for stronger communities, and I look forward to continuing to advance that mission."

Ms. Chan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies and Sociology from Columbia University and received her Master of Science in Real Estate Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About The BLVD Group:

The BLVD Group is a leading multifamily investment and development firm providing innovative solutions across the income spectrum through investments in market-rate, middle-income, and affordable housing. BLVD and its principals have successfully executed over $3 billion in investments across multiple strategies and currently own and operate a nationwide portfolio exceeding $1 billion in assets. Leveraging a strategic approach and deep industry expertise, BLVD delivers superior returns for investors while positively impacting communities nationwide.

SOURCE The BLVD Group