The BMW Group and Ansys Co-Developing Simulation Software for Automated and Autonomous Driving

The BMW Group and Ansys join forces to implement unique simulation capabilities leading to more reliability in automated/autonomous vehicle technology

The BMW Group extends its collaboration with trusted partner Ansys in the co-development of a simulation tool chain for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated/autonomous driving

The automated simulation tool chain supports the mass generation of safety relevant scenarios and related analytics to validate system performance

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (Nasdaq: ANSS) and the BMW Group are extending their collaboration to create the first-ever end-to-end tool chain specifically guided by safety principles to develop and validate ADAS and automated/autonomous driving functions. Through this collaboration, the BMW Group is leveraging Ansys' capabilities to be one of the first automotive manufacturers to offer Level 3 (L3) highly automated driving to consumers. The collaboration is key to quickly addressing ADAS and autonomous vehicle (AV) system reliability to significantly speed time to market.

The BMW Group and Ansys extend their collaboration in the co-development of a simulation tool chain for automated and autonomous driving. ©BMW AG.

Driverless technologies are complex systems posing numerous challenges for automotive manufacturers —including establishing and maintaining maps, mimicking human interactions, overcoming weather conditions and design regulations, and managing cyber security. To reach L3 functions, car manufacturers must build a detailed safety case based on data from well-defined testing executed over millions of miles to understand how their AV systems will perform.

The BMW Group will use Ansys software solutions as part of its tool chain that defines test plans, pilots its execution, and gathers and compiles data-critical system information. With Ansys software capabilities, engineers can achieve robust design optimization and orchestration of simulated workflows faster. Using specific algorithms, the software efficiently and automatically searches for the most robust design configuration to help make critical decisions early in the design process — speeding development time and reducing overall project costs.

Together with the BMW Group, Ansys is tackling specific industry challenges and developing more scalable solutions to address them. Reciprocity between the two companies enables more informed decision-making during Ansys' software development that benefits the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and other Ansys customers. Ansys can observe firsthand how the BMW Group is addressing key design and safety challenges with both physical and simulated data in real time.

"Autonomous driving is one of the key challenges of the automotive industry," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "It will solely be achievable with state-of-the-art software solutions that are cloud-native, scalable, fit for massive data, open and extensible. The automated tool chain uses real-time drive data and the scalability of Ansys simulation solutions to improve the accuracy and reliability of AV applications and remove perceived cost barriers to their development."

"Achieving level 3 autonomy is a key differentiator for us, and an opportunity to demonstrate our high-level of technical innovation in this area," said Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President, Driving Experience at the BMW Group. "We are continuously searching for more comfort, for more intelligence, and more convenience to deliver the safest, most pleasurable driving experience for our customers. To support us in these efforts, we choose Ansys as a partner because of its strong simulation background over several domains, as well as its engineering know-how and experience with statistics and scenario analysis in the autonomous space."

