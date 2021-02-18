The Board Diversity Action Alliance Announces Two New Signatories, Four Additional Supporting Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board Diversity Action Alliance (BDAA) today announced two new corporate signatories that have committed to increasing racially and ethnically diverse representation at the board level and to supporting efforts to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Brighthouse Financial, one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., and Edgewell Personal Care, a leading consumer products company, join the growing list of Fortune 500 companies committed to transforming and diversifying the corporate landscape by taking concrete steps to effect positive and meaningful change within their organizations. Existing signatories include Albertsons Companies, Centene, Dow, Macy's, Mastercard, Mondelēz International, Nordstrom, PepsiCo, PNC, Starbucks, Uber, Under Armour, UPS, WW and Zoetis.

The BDAA also added three alternative asset managers as supporting partners that will aid it in its efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at the corporate board level and strengthen talent pipelines. These organizations are key engines of U.S. economic and entrepreneurial growth that facilitate job creation and impact critical sectors of the economy.

, one of the world's largest alternative investment managers, exceeded 30% diverse board representation on its funds' controlled investments in 2020 and is committed to increasing diversity across management teams and employee populations, The Carlyle Group , a global investment firm with the largest ESG-linked credit facility in the US at $4.1 billion and first-ever exclusively tied to board diversity, is committed to increasing board diversity as part of its integrated approach to building better businesses,

, a global investment firm with the largest ESG-linked credit facility in the US at and first-ever exclusively tied to board diversity, is committed to increasing board diversity as part of its integrated approach to building better businesses, Warburg Pincus, a leading growth equity firm with a long-standing commitment to social responsibility, will each support the BDAA in its effort to drive greater racial and ethnic board diversity in PE and VC-backed companies.

Additionally, law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz (WLRK) is committed to supporting the BDAA's efforts to build a robust pipeline of diverse director talent through education and development opportunities related to the fundamental legal issues, duties and responsibilities associated with board service.

These firms join TPG, Vista Equity Partners, Wall Street Friends, Lion Tree, Impact X Capital Partners, and Sigma Pi Phi in committing to purposeful actions and focused efforts to help accelerate racial and ethnic diversity in the industry.

Visit www.boarddiversityactionalliance.com to learn more.

About the Board Diversity Action Alliance

Founded in September 2020, The Board Diversity Action Alliance (BDAA) is taking action to increase the representation of racially and ethnically diverse directors on corporate boards. Led by Ursula Burns, Gabrielle Sulzberger, Teneo, The Executive Leadership Council and the Ford Foundation, the Board Diversity Action Alliance is leading the focused and aligned effort to increase awareness, expand influence and drive board-level commitments to support a concerted enterprise transformation approach to diversity. www.boarddiversityactionalliance.com

SOURCE The Board Diversity Action Alliance

