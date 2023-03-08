THE BOARD GAMES MARKET IS SET TO REACH $39.9 BILLION BY 2028, THE MARKET TO CREATE $20 BILLION OPPORTUNITIES IN THE NEXT 6 YEARS - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the board games market will grow at a CAGR of 13.27% from 2022-2028.

Board Games Market

285 - Pages

43 - Tables

99 - Charts

The digital-first mindset or strategy entails the creation of a digital environment with a focus on transforming business operations and enhancing user experience with the help of industry-leading digital platforms. Vendors in the market are eyeing such lucrative opportunities and are quick to take the digital-first approach to the market. They are investing in expansion initiatives to increase brand awareness and accelerate their growth in the market. For instance, Hasbro has adopted the digital-first approach and become a complete e-commerce partner to remain the top vendor of board games and toys on Amazon, a well-known third-party marketplace in North America. The company is witnessing a digital expansion in Europe through Amazon.

BOARD GAMES MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 39.99 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 18.93 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 13.27 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Theme, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, The UAE, Egypt, and Turkey Market Dynamics · Rising Demand for Analog Experience · Rising Number of Board Game Cafes · Crowdfunding Boosters for Market · Incorporation of Learning Quotient Largest Market APAC Fastest Market Latin America

During the post-COVID-19 era, the dynamics of the market have drastically changed. Vendors are now focusing on measures to tackle the volatile situation in the market. For instance, Mattel, one of the most prominent vendors in the market, is currently focusing on gaining profits rather than investing in innovations. Most market vendors focus on regaining topline market growth by prioritizing customer-centric operations.

Investments in R&D initiatives play an instrumental role in designing and developing new board games. The focus on innovation is crucial for vendors to ensure a longer and more sustainable run in the market. In the coming years, companies that capitalize on innovations will attain an edge over their competitors.

Families with children, millennials, and zoomers are the key consumer segments for board games in the North American region. The demand for board games is expected to rise rapidly as most American consumers focus on purchasing engaging games that help them spend more quality time with their families. Also, the trend of board game cafés is becoming increasingly popular across the region and generating tremendous growth potential for vendors of board games. Board game cafés have been gaining immense popularity in the US. Some famous board game cafés in New York include Fat Cat, The Uncommons, e's Bar, Chess Forum, Molly's Cupcakes, The Compleat Strategist, and Clinton Hall. As most millennials in North America focus on engaging in recreational activities to minimize screen time, the demand for board game cafés is expected to increase across the region in the coming years.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Asmodee Group

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Asmadi Games

Bezier Games

BoardGameDesign.com

Buffalo Games

Clementoni

CMON

Disney

Funko

Games Workshop

Gibsons Games

Goliath Games

Grey Fox Games

IELLO Games

Indie Boards and Cards

INI

Epoch Everlasting Play

Imago Group

Kamings Trade

Learning Resources

Lifestyle Boardgames

Loony Labs

Ludo Fact

Melissa & Doug

MindWare

North Star Games

Orchard Toys

Panda Game Manufacturing

Pegasus Spiele

Piatnik

Reaper Miniatures

Rio Grande Games

Games Schmidt Spiele

Spin Master

Spontaneous Games

Sunsout

Surprised Stare Games

Talicor

Trend Enterprises

Ultra Pro International

University Games

USAOPOLY

Winning Moves Games

WizKids

Zobmondo

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

Puzzles

Tabletop Board Games

Collectible Card Games

Card & Dice Games

Miniature Games

RPG Board Games

Theme

Educational Board Games

Strategy & War Board Games

Fantasy Board Games

Sports Board Games

Others Board Games

Distribution Channel

Offline

Specialty Stores



Mass Market Players



Other Stores

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



Indonesia



South Korea



Australia



Malaysia



Singapore



Thailand



New Zealand



Vietnam

Europe

The UK



France



Germany



Russia



Italy



Sweden



Norway



Spain



Denmark



Switzerland



Iceland

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE



Egypt



Turkey

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY THEME

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 MARKET DEFINITION

6.2 REPORT OVERVIEW

6.3 BOARD GAME LIFE CYCLE

6.4 OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

6.5 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

6.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 VALUE CHAIN

8.2.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS

8.2.2 MANUFACTURERS

8.2.3 DISTRIBUTORS

8.2.4 RETAILERS

8.2.5 END USERS

8.3 GLOBAL MARKET RISK

8.4 LIFECYCLE OF BOARD GAMES

8.5 DISTRIBUTION MODEL

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 RISE IN ADOPTION OF DIGITAL-FIRST APPROACH

9.2 STRATEGIC PRODUCT LAUNCHES

9.3 CAPITALIZING ON BOARD GAME CONVENTIONS

9.4 RISE IN CONSUMER FOCUS ON LEISURE ACTIVITIES

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 HIGH PREFERENCE FOR ANALOG EXPERIENCE

10.2 RISING NUMBER OF BOARD GAME CAFÉS

10.3 SURGE IN CROWDFUNDING INITIATIVES

10.4 INCORPORATION OF LEARNING QUOTIENT IN BOARD GAMES

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 MARKET DISTURBANCE DUE TO TARIFFS & TRADE SLUMPS

11.2 HIGH PRESENCE OF ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

11.3 SUPPLY CHAIN INEQUALITIES

11.4 LACK OF PRODUCT AWARENESS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 POST-COVID SCENARIO

12.3 VENDOR ANALYSIS

12.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.5 MARKET BY PRODUCT

12.6 MARKET BY THEME

12.7 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.7.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.7.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.7.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.7.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.7.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 PUZZLES

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 TABLETOP BOARD GAMES

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 COLLECTIBLE CARD GAMES

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.6 CARD & DICE GAMES

13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.7 MINIATURE GAMES

13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.8 RPG BOARD GAMES

13.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 THEME

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 EDUCATIONAL BOARD GAMES

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 STRATEGY & WAR BOARD GAMES

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 FANTASY BOARD GAMES

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.6 SPORTS BOARD GAMES

14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.7 OTHER BOARD GAMES

14.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

15.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.2 POST-COVID SCENARIO

15.3 MANUFACTURING, PRODUCTION, & DISTRIBUTION

15.4 OFFLINE

15.5 ONLINE

16 GEOGRAPHY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

17 NORTH AMERICA

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3 PRODUCT

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 THEME

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 KEY COUNTRIES

17.5.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 PRODUCT

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 THEME

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 KEY COUNTRIES

18.5.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.4 INDONESIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.5 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.6 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.7 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.8 SINGAPORE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.9 THAILAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.10 NEW ZEALAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.11 VIETNAM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 PRODUCT

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 THEME

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 KEY COUNTRIES

19.5.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.3 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.4 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.5 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.6 SWEDEN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.7 NORWAY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.8 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.9 DENMARK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.10 SWITZERLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.11 ICELAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 LATIN AMERICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 PRODUCT

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 THEME

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 KEY COUNTRIES

20.5.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5.4 COLOMBIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5.5 REST OF LATIN AMERICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 PRODUCT

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 THEME

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 KEY COUNTRIES

21.5.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5.4 EGYPT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5.5 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

23.1 EMBRACER GROUP (ASMODÉE GROUP)

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

23.2 HASBRO

23.3 MATTEL

23.4 RAVENSBURGER

24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

24.1 ASMADI GAMES

24.1.1 OVERVIEW

24.2 BEZIER GAMES

24.3 BOARDGAMEDESIGN.COM

24.4 BUFFALO GAMES

24.5 CLEMENTONI

24.6 CMON

24.7 DISNEY

24.8 FUNKO

24.9 GAMES WORKSHOP

24.1 GIBSONS GAMES

24.11 GOLIATH GAMES

24.12 GREY FOX GAMES

24.13 IELLO GAMES

24.14 INDIE BOARDS AND CARDS

24.15 INI

24.16 EPOCH EVERLASTING PLAY

24.17 IMAGO GROUP

24.18 KAMINGS TRADE

24.19 LEARNING RESOURCES

24.20 LIFESTYLE BOARDGAMES

24.21 LOONY LABS

24.22 LUDO FACT

24.23 MELISSA & DOUG

24.24 MINDWARE

24.25 NORTH STAR GAMES

24.26 ORCHARD TOYS

24.27 PANDA GAME MANUFACTURING

24.28 PEGASUS SPIELE

24.29 PIATNIK

24.30 REAPER MINIATURES

24.31 RIO GRANDE GAMES

24.32 SCHMIDT SPIELE

24.33 SPIN MASTER

24.34 SPONTANEOUS GAMES

24.35 SURPRISED STARE GAMES

24.36 SUNSOUT

24.37 TALICOR

24.38 TREND ENTERPRISES

24.39 ULTRA PRO INTERNATIONAL

24.40 UNIVERSITY GAMES

24.41 USAOPOLY

24.42 WINNING MOVES GAMES

24.43 WIZKIDS

24.44 ZOBMONDO

25 REPORT SUMMARY

25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT

26.3 MARKET BY THEME

26.4 NORTH AMERICA

26.4.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.4.2 THEME: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.5 APAC

26.5.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.5.2 THEME: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6 EUROPE

26.6.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.6.2 THEME: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.7 LATIN AMERICA

26.7.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.7.2 THEME: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.8 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

26.8.1 PRODUCT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

26.8.2 THEME: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

27 APPENDIX

27.1 ABBREVIATIONS

