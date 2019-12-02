The Board of Directors Evaluates the Offer From Ograi

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searchlight Capital Partners together with Lothar Geilen, through Ograi BidCo AB, today announced a public offer to the shareholders of Opus Group AB ("Opus") to sell all shares in Opus to Ograi BidCo AB at a price of SEK 7.75 in cash per share (the "Offer").

The acceptance period of the Offer is expected to commence on December 5, 2019 and to expire on January 9, 2020, subject to any extensions. The Board of Directors1 will now evaluate the Offer, obtain a fairness opinion, and announce its opinion regarding the Offer no later than two weeks before the end of the acceptance period.

The Board of Directors of Opus has a strong belief in the future prospects of Opus and will evaluate the Offer in light of that and is also investigating other opportunities in line with its fiduciary duties.

The Board of Directors has engaged Lazard as financial advisor and Vinge as legal advisor in relation to the Offer.

Lothar Geilen is the CEO of Opus. Opus will continue to be run on a business-as-usual basis during the offer period, however with the Chairman of the Board being closely involved in important operational decisions.

Gothenburg, December 2, 2019

Opus Group AB (publ)

This is information that Opus Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out herein, at 07:30 CET on December 2, 2019.

1 Board Member Magnus Greko, indirectly through companies, has undertaken to accept the Offer and he has therefore not participated and will not participate in the Board's evaluation of or resolutions concerning the Offer.

For additional information, please contact:

Helene Carlson, Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +46-765-25-84-93

E-mail: helene.carlson@opus.se

Katarina Bonde, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: katarina.bonde@kubicorp.com

