STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller AB today announces that the board of directors exercises authorizations to issue and repurchase C-shares to secure the company's commitments under share program 2023

The annual general meeting of Truecaller AB on 26 May 2023 resolved – for the purpose of ensuring that the company can fulfil its commitments under the share program 2023 resolved by the annual general meeting – to authorize the board of directors to resolve on a directed share issue of redeemable- and convertible class C shares.

The annual general meeting also resolved to authorize the board of directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares by an offer directed to all holders of class C shares. Repurchase under this authorization may be made on one or several occasions until the next annual general meeting and at a price not less than the quota (par) value of the share (SEK 0.002).

The board of directors has resolved to exercise the share issue authorization for the said purpose to issue 500,000 class C shares to Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken. The share issues shall be made at a price corresponding to the quotient value of the share and must be subscribed for no later than today, 16 June 2023, with the right of the board of directors to extend the subscription period.

The board of directors has resolved to exercise the repurchase authorization for the said purpose by repurchasing all issued class C shares against payment corresponding to the quota value of the share, corresponding to SEK 0.002 per share. Repurchase of the class C shares may be effected no later than 20 June 2023.

The class C shares will be converted to ordinary shares of series B in connection with the delivery of ordinary shares of series B under share program 2023.

After the share issue and repurchase, the company will hold 5,600,000 own class C shares and 14,512,779 own ordinary shares of series B, corresponding to 5.30 percent of the total number of shares and 2.51 percent of the total number of votes in Truecaller AB.

