The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj decided on two new incentive plans and amendment to the Stock Option Plan 2024

HELSINKI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has resolved to launch a new stock option plan and restricted share unit plan directed to the Chief Executive Officer. The aim is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the CEO in order to increase the long-term value of the company, to retain the CEO at Citycon, and to offer her a competitive reward plan.

Stock Option Plan 2024A-C

The maximum total number of stock options to be issued is 1,591,848 and they entitle their owners to subscribe for up to an equivalent number of new shares in total in the company or existing shares held by the company. The stock options are issued gratuitously. Of the stock options, 530,616 are marked with the symbol 2024A, 530,616 are marked with the symbol 2024B and 530,616 are marked with the symbol 2024C.

The shares subscribed for with the stock options to be issued will account for a total maximum of 0,85 per cent of all the company's shares and votes after possible share subscriptions if new shares are issued in the subscription. As a result of the share subscriptions made with the stock options, the number of shares in the company may increase by a total maximum of 1,591,848 shares if new shares are issued in the subscription.

The share subscription price for stock options 2024A-C is 4,05 euros per share.

The share subscription price will be credited to the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The share subscription period for stock options is,

for stock options 2024A, 1 April 2024 – 1 April 2027

– for stock options 2024B , 1 April 2025 – 1 April 2027

, – for stock options 2024C, 1 April 2026 – 1 April 2027

The theoretical market value of one stock option 2024A-C is approximately 0,19 euros. The theoretical market value of the stock options 2024A-C is approximately EUR 300,000 in total. The theoretical market value of a stock option has been calculated by using the Black & Scholes model taking into account the subscription price of the stock option and the following input factors: share price EUR 3,83, risk-free interest rate 2,79%, validity of stock options approximately 3 years, volatility approximately 21,02% and dividend yield approximately 8,68%.

The Board of Directors decided on the new stock option plan based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 19 March 2024. The Company has a weighty financial reason for the issue of stock options since the stock options are intended to form part of the incentive and commitment program for the Group key employees.

Restricted Share Unit Plan 2024-2027

The Board of Directors may allocate rewards from the plan during the financial year 2024. The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 75,000 shares of Citycon Oyj, including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

The rewards will be paid in three instalments in April 2025, April 2026 and April 2027. The reward is based on a valid director contract and on the continuity of service.

The reward will be paid partly in Citycon's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the director's contract terminates before the reward payment.

Amendment to Stock Options 2024

The Board resolved on stock options 2024 on 19 March 2024. The Board resolved to increase the maximum number of stock options distributed from the plan with 150,000 stock options, so the total maximum number of stock options will be 500,000 stock options.

