The board of directors of Evolution AB (publ) has resolved on acquisitions of own shares

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Evolution AB (publ) has, based on the authorisation from the annual general meeting 2023, resolved that the company shall acquire own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of acquisitions of own shares is to optimise and improve the capital structure of the company by reducing the capital, thereby creating added shareholder value.

The repurchase programme will be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). Acquisitions of shares shall be made by an investment firm or a credit institution which shall make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of shares independently of Evolution.

Terms and conditions for acquisitions of own shares

According to the board of directors' resolution, any acquisition of own shares shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers and the following terms and conditions.

Acquisitions may be made on one or more occasions before the annual general meeting 2024.

The maximum amount for which shares may be acquired may not exceed EUR 400 million .

Acquisitions shall be made at a price within the registered price interval of the share at Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time.

Acquired shares shall be paid in cash.

Total number of shares in the company and the company's holding of own shares

In accordance with the authorisation from the annual general meeting 2023 the company's holding of own shares shall not at any given time exceed 10 per cent of all shares in the company. As of today, the total number of shares in the company is 215,604,777 shares. The company currently holds 1,706,532 treasury shares, which means that a maximum amount of 19,853,945 shares may be repurchased under the authorisation.

Reporting of completed acquisitions of own shares

Completed acquisitions of own shares will be reported in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as well as Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers.

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, [email protected]

Carl Linton, IR, +46 70 508 85 75



