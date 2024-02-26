The Board of Directors of Minesto has resolved on a rights issue of units of approximately SEK 121 million, conditional on the approval of the extraordinary general meeting

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEELAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, RUSSIA, BELARUS, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR DEMAND ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Minesto AB (publ) ("Minesto" or the "Company") has today, conditional on the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, resolved on a rights issue of units, consisting of new shares and warrants, of approximately SEK 120.5 million (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription price has been determined to SEK 9.0 per unit, corresponding to SEK 3.0 per share (the warrants are issued free of charge). Those who on the record date 15 March 2024 are registered as shareholders in Minesto will receive one (1) unit right for each share held. Twelve (12) unit rights will entitle to subscription for one (1) unit, consisting of three (3) newly issued shares and one (1) new warrant of series TO4. The Company has received subscription undertakings from existing shareholders and senior management, which in total amount to approximately SEK 10.2 million, corresponding to approximately 8.4 percent of the Rights Issue. The Company has also received guarantee commitments subject to customary conditions which, in aggregate, amount to SEK 90.0 million, corresponding to approximately 74.7 percent of the Rights Issue. Consequently, the Rights Issue is covered by way of subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments to a total of SEK 100.2 million, corresponding to approximately 83.1 percent of the Rights Issue.

Notice to the extraordinary general meeting for resolution on approval of the Rights Issue, which will be held on 13 March 2024, will be announced through a separate press release. Due to the Rights Issue, the publishing of Minesto's Year-End Report is brought forward to today, previously communicated date was 7 March 2024.

Summary

The Board of Directors of Minesto has today resolved on the Rights Issue, conditional on the subsequent approval of the extraordinary general meeting.

The extraordinary general meeting will be held on 13 March 2024 and the notice will be published through a separate press release.

and the notice will be published through a separate press release. The net proceeds from the Rights Issue are intended to be used for the following purposes listed in order of priority; (i) secure and verify production data form the commissioned Dragon 12 to enable sales and project investments, (ii) continue development and execution of project financing and sales, including identification and verification of new potential production site projects, (iii) ensure customer delivery capability focusing on product customization, service assets and production development, including the development of installation and maintenance processes and, (iv) financing of customer orders and creation of eligibility for large-scale grant funding from EU and other public investors.

If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive approximately SEK 120.5 million before deduction of transaction costs.

Upon full exercise of all warrants of series TO4 covered by the Rights Issue, the Company will receive up to approximately SEK 60.3 million .

. The subscription price is SEK 9.0 per unit, corresponding to SEK 3.0 per share. The warrants are issued free of charge.

per unit, corresponding to per share. The warrants are issued free of charge. Those who on the record date 15 March 2024 are registered as shareholders in Minesto will receive one (1) unit right for each share held.

are registered as shareholders in Minesto will receive one (1) unit right for each share held. Twelve (12) unit rights entitle to subscription for one (1) unit.

Each unit consist of three (3) newly issued shares and one (1) warrant of series TO4.

Each warrant of series TO4 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company during the period 18 March 2025 up to and including 1 April 2025 . The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO4 will correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 3 March 2025 up to and including 14 March 2025 . However, the subscription price can at minimum amount to the shares' quota value (SEK 0.05) and at maximum amount to SEK 4.5 per share.

up to and including . The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO4 will correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including up to and including . However, the subscription price can at minimum amount to the shares' quota value and at maximum amount to per share. The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including 19 March 2024 , up to and including 2 April 2024 .

, up to and including . Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their ownership diluted by up to approximately 20.0 percent but will have the opportunity to compensate themselves financially for the dilution effect by selling their unit rights. Exercise of all warrants of series TO4 covered by the Rights Issue, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, entails an additional dilution effect of approximately 6.2 percent.

The subscription undertakings from existing shareholders and members of senior management amount to approximately SEK 10.2 million , corresponding to approximately 8.4 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the Company has received guarantee commitments amounting to approximately SEK 90.0 million , which corresponds to 74.7 percent of the Rights Issue. Consequently, the Rights Issue is covered by way of subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments to a total of SEK 100.2 million , corresponding to approximately 83.1 percent of the Rights Issue.

, corresponding to approximately 8.4 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the Company has received guarantee commitments amounting to approximately , which corresponds to 74.7 percent of the Rights Issue. Consequently, the Rights Issue is covered by way of subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments to a total of , corresponding to approximately 83.1 percent of the Rights Issue. The full terms and conditions of the Rights Issue will be available in the prospectus which is expected to be published around 18 March 2024 .

. Due to the Rights Issue, the publishing of Minesto's Year-End Report is brought forward to today, previously communicated date was 7 March 2024 .

Background and reasons

Minesto is a development company in renewable ocean energy with a technology for commercial production of electricity from a previously untapped global natural resource: tidal and ocean currents. Minesto owns and develops a patented technology to convert the kinetic energy in slow ocean currents into electricity. The technology has been verified in a grid-connected production facility in the sea of the Faroe Islands since 2020. To realize the global market potential, the Company needs to strengthen its financial resources. Investments and a strong balance sheet are required to secure large-scale delivery capability and to secure orders from project developers and power companies. The Rights Issue gives Minesto the opportunity to complete ongoing large-scale commercialization and ensure delivery capability. The strategy to get there includes three main areas: (i) securing the first project investments from customers and other financiers, (ii) completing installation and the first phase of production from the first megawatt power plant, Dragon 12 (1.2 MW), and (iii) supporting ongoing identification and development of production facilities, primarily in Hestfjord, Faroe Islands.

Use of proceeds

If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive a maximum of approximately SEK 120.5 million before deduction of transaction costs. Given the Company's current business plan and against the above background, the Company intends to distribute the expected net proceeds in accordance with the below order of priority:

Secure and verify production data form the commissioned Dragon 12 to enable sales and project investments - approximately 20 percent.

Continue development and execution of project financing and sales, including identification and verification of new potential production site projects - approximately 20 percent.

Ensure customer delivery capability focusing on product customization, service assets and production development, including the development of installation and maintenance processes - approximately 50 percent.

Financing of customer orders and creation of eligibility for large-scale grant funding from EU and other public investors - approximately 10 percent.

The net proceeds from the warrants covered by the Rights Issue are intended to be distributed as described above.

Extraordinary general meeting

Through a separate press release, the Company will convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 13 March 2024 to approve the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue

Shareholders who are registered in the share register in Minesto on the record date on 15 March 2024 will receive one (1) unit right for each share held in the Company. Twelve (12) unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit. One (1) unit consists of three (3) newly issued shares and one (1) warrant of series TO4. The subscription price is SEK 9.0 per unit, corresponding to SEK 3.0 per share (the warrants are issued free of charge), which means that Minesto will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 120.5 million before deduction of transaction costs, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed. In addition, investors are offered the opportunity to sign up for subscription of units without the support of unit rights.

Each warrant of series TO4 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company during the period from and including 18 March 2025 up to and including 1 April 2025. The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO4 will correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 3 March 2025 up to and including 14 March 2025. However, the subscription price can at minimum amount to shares' quota value (SEK 0.05) and at maximum amount to SEK 4.5 per share.

Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, and provided that the extraordinary general meeting resolves to approve the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Minesto will increase by 40,183,173, from 160,732,694 to 200,915,867 and the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 2,009,158.65, from SEK 8,036,637.70 to SEK 10,045,793.35.

Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will through the Rights Issue have their ownership diluted by up to approximately 20.0 percent (calculated on the total number of outstanding shares in the Company after completion of the Rights Issue). These shareholders have the opportunity to compensate themselves financially for this dilution effect by selling their received unit rights.

Upon exercise of all warrants of series TO4 covered by the Rights Issue, the number of shares will increase by 13,394,391 and the share capital will increase by SEK 669,719.55 provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 6.2 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

The last day of trading in Minesto's shares including the right to receive unit rights in the Rights Issue is 13 March 2024. The shares are traded excluding the right to receive unit rights in the Rights Issue as of 14 March 2024. The subscription period, with or without the support of unit rights, runs from and including 19 March 2024 up to and including 2 April 2024. Trading in unit rights will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 19 March 2024 up to and including 26 March 2024 and trading in BTUs (paid subscribed unit) will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 19 March 2024 until the registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The complete terms and conditions of the Rights Issue and information about the Company will be presented in a prospectus that is expected to be published on the Company's website around 18 March 2024.

Subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments

Minesto has received subscription undertakings from Corespring New Technology AB and the Company's senior management, including Martin Edlund (CEO), Gustav Kvibling, (CFO), and Bernt Erik Westre (CTO), amounting to a total of approximately SEK 10.2 million, corresponding to approximately 8.4 percent of the Rights Issue. Furthermore, the Company has entered into guarantee commitments on customary terms. The guarantee commitments amount to a total of SEK 90.0 million, corresponding to approximately 74.7 percent of the Rights Issue. Consequently, the Rights Issue is covered by way of subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments to a total of SEK 100.2 million, corresponding to approximately 83.1 percent of the Rights Issue. Neither the subscription nor the guarantee commitments are secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

The guarantee commitments are subject to an underwriting commission, adapted to the prevailing market condition, of twelve (12) percent of the guaranteed amount in cash compensation. No commission is paid for the subscription undertakings.

The full terms and conditions of the Rights Issue and further information about the parties that have entered into subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments will be presented in the prospectus that is expected to be published around 18 March 2024.

Lock-up undertakings

Prior to the execution of the Rights Issue, members of the Board of Directors and senior management of the Company as well as the principal shareholders Corespring New Technology AB and BGA Invest AB have entered into lock-up undertakings, which, among other things mean that they, with customary exceptions, have undertaken not to sell shares in the Company. The lock-up undertakings expire on the day that falls 180 days after the announcement date of the outcome in the Rights Issue. Further information about the parties that have entered into lock-up undertakings will be presented in the prospectus that is expected to be published around 18 March 2024.

Furthermore, the Company has undertaken towards Pareto Securities AB, subject to customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares or other share-related instruments for a period of 12 months after the end of the subscription period.

Indicative time plan

The following time plan for the Rights Issue is preliminary and subject to change.

Extraordinary general meeting to resolve on the Rights Issue 13 March 2024 Last day of trading in shares including right to receive unit rights 13 March 2024 First day of trading in shares excluding right to receive unit rights 14 March 2024 Record date for the Rights Issue 15 March 2024 Planned publishing date of prospectus 18 March 2024 Trading in unit rights 19 - 26 March 2024 Subscription period 19 March - 2 April 2024 Trading in paid subscribed unit (BTU) 19 March - 18 April 2024 Expected announcement of the preliminary outcome in the Rights Issue 2 April 2024 First day of trading in warrants of series TO4 22 April 2024 Subscription period for warrants of series TO4 18 March - 1 April 2025

Advisers

Pareto Securities AB is Sole Manager and Bookrunner. MAQS Advokatbyrå is legal adviser to the Company and Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå is legal adviser to Pareto Securities in connection with the Rights Issue.

For additional information please contact

Martin Edlund, CEO

[email protected]

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

[email protected]

This information is such insider information that Minesto AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person above, for publication on 26 February 2024, 08:00 CET.

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimize the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales, and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information in English, including reports, prospectuses, and company descriptions, is available at www.minesto.com/investors.

