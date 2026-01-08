The Board of Medicine Launches Membership Program Expanding Access to Emerging Medical Knowledge

Open to Healthcare Practitioners and the Public Interested in Shaping the Future of Healthcare with Solutions Like Psychedelic Therapy and Wearable Health Tech

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Medicine, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) focused on establishing evidence-based clinical guidelines for emerging medicines and practices, announces the launch of its Membership Program, providing unprecedented access to advanced medical research, health education, and professional training for clinicians and the general public alike.

The Board of Medicine convenes world-renowned experts to tackle the questions and challenges that other health institutions may not address, including wearable technology, psychedelic-assisted therapy, plant medicine, somatic therapy, and supplement optimization. It's the first board to establish evidence-based clinical guidelines for these solutions.

Its collaborative, multi-disciplinary approach produces impactful research, sets best practices for emerging treatments, and explores the potential of AI and technology-driven healthcare solutions—from wearables to biomarker tracking—to improve patient outcomes.

"The Board of Medicine exists to defend patients' rights to access the most effective treatments available, even when conventional regulatory frameworks lag behind," said Dr. Dave Rabin, MD, PhD, board-certified psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and Executive Director of The Board of Medicine. "Our members can access cutting-edge research, advanced trainings, and educational resources that empower them to understand and apply the latest developments in medicine and neuroscience."

The Board of Medicine is focused on integrating precision medicine, preventive care, and technology into clinical practice. By quantifying outcomes through biometrics like heart rate variability (HRV) and vagal tone, the board is pioneering a new era where clinicians can better predict which treatments will be most effective for each patient—potentially transforming personalized care delivery, insurance approaches, and patient outcomes.

The Board of Medicine invites healthcare professionals, students, and the general public to join its membership program to stay at the forefront of medical innovation, offering access to timely updates, educational resources, and exclusive research insights.

The tiered program ranges from $50 to $1,500 annually and includes newsletters, publications, clinical guidelines, webinars, live events, professional training, expert consultations, third-party testing discounts, product certification savings, and priority access to new certifications. Members also receive early access to collaborative research, practical education on modern therapies such as supplementation and health technologies, advanced training in evidence-based innovations like biomarker tracking and non-invasive treatments, and opportunities to help shape emerging standards of care.

Since its formation in 2019, The Board of Medicine has published peer-reviewed research on psychedelic-assisted therapy, including Journal of Affective Disorders: The need for establishing best practices and gold standards in psychedelic medicine; Frontiers in Psychiatry: Pilot study suggests DNA methylation of the glucocorticoid receptor gene (NR3C1) is associated with MDMA-assisted therapy treatment response for severe PTSD; and Harm Reduction Journal: An answered call for aid? Cannabinoid clinical framework for the opioid epidemic.

