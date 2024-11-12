The Boat Company Announces Exciting New 11-Day Cruise from Sitka to Ketchikan Starting Spring 2025

This immersive journey offers guests unparalleled access to Alaska's wilderness, abundant wildlife, and cultural heritage. Highlights include guided explorations of remote inlets, kayaking amidst glacial fjords, and visiting local communities committed to preserving their unique way of life.

"We're excited to bring this new opportunity to our guests, showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty of the Inside Passage while supporting our core mission of conservation," said Hunter McIntosh, President and CEO of The Boat Company. "This itinerary allows us to deepen our connection to the Tongass National Forest and inspire greater awareness of the need to protect these waters for future generations."

The Boat Company's cruises emphasize sustainability, from reducing environmental impact onboard to fostering partnerships with conservation organizations. The new route complements the company's existing offerings while inviting new and returning guests to experience Southeast Alaska from an entirely fresh perspective.

Reservations for this groundbreaking cruise are now open. For more information, visit The Boat Company's website or contact their team at 360-697-4242.

About The Boat Company

Founded in 1979, The Boat Company is a non-profit, conservation-focused luxury eco-cruise operator specializing in sustainable tourism in Southeast Alaska. Through unique itineraries and a commitment to environmental stewardship, The Boat Company offers transformative travel experiences while advocating for the preservation of the Tongass National Forest.

