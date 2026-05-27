The Boat House Named Exclusive Bennington Pontoon Dealer for Collier County, Florida

The Boat House, the #1 Bennington dealer in Wisconsin, brings its full-service Bennington program to Collier County as the brand's exclusive authorized dealer

NAPLES, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boat House, a 5 Star Certified MRAA dealer group operating 10 locations across Southwest Florida and the Midwest, has been named the exclusive authorized dealer for Bennington Pontoon Boats in Collier County, Florida, effective July 1, 2026. The designation makes The Boat House the sole source for Bennington sales and factory-authorized service in the county, covering Naples, Marco Island, and the surrounding area. The announcement comes as Collier County cements its reputation as one of Southwest Florida's most affluent and fastest-growing communities, with new residential development and registered vessel counts both rising year over year since 2023. Inventory is arriving in phases beginning late June 2026, with additional models arriving through July.

The Boat House is Collier County's exclusive Bennington dealer. Service open now. 2026 inventory arriving late June. Post this The Boat House Naples, located at 8582 Radio Lane, serves as the company's Southwest Florida flagship and the exclusive authorized Bennington Pontoon sales and service center for Collier County, Florida. The facility spans 20,000+ square feet across 4.2 acres with eight extended indoor service bays. Call (239) 732-8050 or visit BoatHouseH2o.com

Bennington is the #1 selling premium pontoon brand in North America and has earned the CSI Award for customer satisfaction for 24 consecutive years — every year since the award's founding. The brand is owned by Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) and offers an industry-leading lifetime structural warranty plus a 10-year bow-to-stern warranty on every new boat. The 2026 lineup spans five series and 16 to 30 feet in pontoon and tritoon configurations.

The Boat House Naples, located at 8582 Radio Lane, opened in October 2025 and spans more than 20,000 square feet across 4.2 acres, including eight extended indoor service bays. The facility serves as the company's flagship location for Southwest Florida and is now the designated service and sales center for Bennington in Collier County.

"Earning the exclusive Bennington authorization for Collier County is something we worked hard for, and we don't take the responsibility lightly. We've been the #1 Bennington dealer in Wisconsin for years, and we know what it takes to do this brand justice. Naples is one of the premier boating markets in the country, and Collier County buyers deserve access to the best premium pontoon on the water. We're ready to deliver that."

— Kevin Code, CEO, The Boat House

With two decades serving Southwest Florida, The Boat House Naples has built a reputation for exceptional service, backed by outstanding customer reviews and recognition from the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA). The Boat House Naples holds the MRAA's 5 Star Certified Dealer designation and has been named a Great Dealership to Work For by the MRAA for the fourth consecutive year, an honor earned by scoring 90% or higher on the MRAA Employee Satisfaction Survey. Bennington is the latest addition to a lineup that already reflects the company's broader commitment to world-class marine retail across 10 locations and 250+ employees throughout Southwest Florida and the Midwest.

The Boat House Naples is now an authorized Bennington sales and service center, bringing the proven expertise of Wisconsin's #1 Bennington dealer to Southwest Florida. Through June 30, new service customers will receive free pickup and delivery plus a complimentary system check.

"The Boat House has built an outstanding reputation in Wisconsin through its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and high-quality service — consistently demonstrating the standards the Bennington brand demands. We are confident they will bring that same integrity and proven track record to Collier County, delivering the exceptional experience customers expect and deserve from day one."

— Mark Skeen, Bennington Marine

Collier County's year-round navigable waterways, high concentration of waterfront properties, and affluent buyer base make it one of the strongest premium boating markets in Florida and one where The Boat House intends to build a long-term Bennington presence worthy of the market.

For more information, to browse available inventory, or to place a Bennington order, visit boathouseh2o.com/bennington-boats-for-sale or call The Boat House Naples directly at (239) 732-8050.

About The Boat House

The Boat House is a family-owned marine dealership group with more than 30 years in the industry and nearly two decades serving Southwest Florida. The company operates 10 dealership locations across Florida and the Midwest — including Naples, Cape Coral, and Port Charlotte, Florida; Johnsburg, Illinois; and six Wisconsin locations in Door County, Lake Country, Lake Geneva, Lauderdale Lakes, Three Lakes, and Whitewater — along with additional operations facilities and storage centers throughout the region. The Boat House offers new and used boat sales, service, storage, parts, pier and lift services, and a boat club. The company holds the MRAA's 5 Star Certified Dealer designation and is the #1 Bennington dealer in Wisconsin. Learn more at BoatHouseH2o.com.

About Bennington Marine

Bennington is North America's #1 selling premium pontoon brand and a subsidiary of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII). Bennington pontoons are built with an industry-leading lifetime structural warranty and a 10-year bow-to-stern warranty and have earned the CSI Award for customer satisfaction for 24 consecutive years. Learn more at BenningtonMarine.com.

SOURCE The Boat House