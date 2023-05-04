The Bob Woodruff Foundation Announces Second Annual Veterans Classic to Support Food Insecurity Initiatives

Event includes golf, pickleball, and a celebration of our veterans

WESTHAMPTON, N.Y., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation is thrilled to announce the second annual Veterans Classic will take place at the Westhampton Country Club on Monday, May 22 beginning at 10:30 am. In addition to the golf tournament, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a pickleball clinic and round robin as part of the afternoon's events. The Veterans Classic also includes lunch, dinner, cocktails, and an awards ceremony. The Patriot Parachute Team will jump in at 11:30 a.m., kicking off the day's events. Supported by event co-chairs Colin Heffron and Mike Hoffman, proceeds from the event benefit Bob Woodruff Foundation's work in food insecurity for the military and veteran community. Additional information, including registration details, can be found at bobwoodrufffoundation.org/events.

"This Memorial Day as we gather to honor those who have served, through our Veterans Classic we're also raising funds to address food insecurity within our military and veteran community," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We know that approximately one in six military families are food insecure. To address this, the Bob Woodruff Foundation invests in programs that meet our veterans' and service members' immediate food needs and that also provide services to tackle the root causes of food insecurity."

The Bob Woodruff Foundation is excited to present the Patriot Parachute Team this year. This team is a veteran-owned and operated company that continues to serve by performing exciting shows around the nation to inspire the next generation of patriots and raise awareness for veteran causes to include transitioning from active duty to civilian.

"Nationally, too many of our veterans, service members and their families struggle with food insecurity," said Bob Woodruff, ABC Correspondent and Foundation co-founder. "Specific to New York, since 2021, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $1.5 million in organizations that provide food and financial assistance to meet the basic needs of over 35,000 veterans across the state. Further, in that same time, our support helped our partners deliver nearly 400,000 pounds of food to veterans in New York City."

The inaugural Veterans Classic, held in 2022, raised more than $250,000 to support the Foundation's mission to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families – those who stood for us – have stable and successful futures. Since 2006, the Foundation has invested more than $120 million to help make sure they have successful futures. The event takes place ahead of Memorial Day, the federal holiday mourning the US military service members who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

A growing body of research shows that military families experience food insecurity—in which households have limited or uncertain access to adequate food—at a higher rate than the national average. In response, the Bob Woodruff Foundation, with support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, invests in solutions to end veteran food insecurity. The Foundation works to address veteran issues and ensure their needs are represented in the ongoing national dialogues about food insecurity/food scarcity and integrates those efforts with ongoing food security efforts and analysis around the country. The Foundation's food insecurity investments address the root causes of hunger, including housing stability and employment services for vulnerable veterans, and the direct provision of food.

For the Veterans Classic, foursomes are $10,000. Hole sponsorships are available and include signage recognition and two dinner tickets for $1,000 per hole. Individual playing spots are available for $2,500, and those players will be paired with a group. Caddies are included. More information, including registration, can be found at bobwoodrufffoundation.org/events.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, The Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Foundation has invested over $120 million ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. For more information, visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org.

