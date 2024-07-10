The Bob Woodruff Foundation Deploys $150,000 in Natural Disaster Relief for Texas Veterans and Military Families Affected by Hurricane Beryl

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) has activated its Natural Disaster Fund, established with support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies , to provide $150,000 to four Texas organizations that are providing critical aid to veterans, service members and military families affected by Hurricane Beryl. The storm already has caused widespread damage and power outages throughout the greater Houston area, following severe floods in Southeast Texas this past May.

"As our team anticipated the devastation that Hurricane Beryl would cause in Houston, we quickly identified local partners who could provide urgent assistance to impacted veterans and military families," said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "I am deeply appreciative of our partners who are actively facilitating these recovery efforts."

The funds were distributed to Combined Arms, Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Family Houston and Houston Food Bank, all members of the Bob Woodruff Foundation Got Your 6 Network. Recovery assistance for impacted veterans and military families covers basic needs such as:

Assistance with temporary shelter

Assistance with food while displaced

Assistance with basic supplies, including baby formula and diapers

The Natural Disaster Fund, established in November 2023 with support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, allows BWF to respond quickly and effectively when a natural disaster strikes – providing support to veteran families who are suddenly without the essentials to live.

"Our veterans and military families in Houston, who already sacrifice so much for our country, shouldn't have to rebuild alone after Hurricane Beryl," said Craig Newmark. "I am proud of the swift response from the Bob Woodruff Foundation and their local partners in Houston."

With Hurricane Beryl relief efforts, BWF has distributed more than $6 million in critical aid to Texas veterans and military families since 2018. The Bob Woodruff Foundation Natural Disaster Fund was activated this past May following the floods that affected 88 counties across Southeast Texas, in addition to aid BWF provided following Hurricane Harvey. The deployment of funds and engagement with Got Your 6 Network partners in affected areas underscores BWF's commitment to providing urgent, fast relief to veterans and military families across the country.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit. www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more information.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer and philanthropist, best known for creating the online classified ads service craigslist. Craig's full-time philanthropic work focuses on organizations on the frontlines of protecting America's security and democracy. He has given more than $300 million in support of veterans and military families, trustworthy journalism and civic engagement campaigns, cyber security education programs, hunger relief, and pigeon rescue. Craig was influenced by his Sunday School teachers who escaped the Holocaust, set his moral compass, and taught him to treat people like you want to be treated – and how to know when enough is enough. He stepped away from the day-to-running of craigslist almost two decades ago, but he still occasionally volunteers as a customer service representative.

Contact:

Hillary Ovalle

[email protected]

954 825 3065

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation