The Bob Woodruff Foundation Elects Michael Hoffman and Michael Keyes to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation is pleased to announce the election of Michael (Mike) Hoffman and Michael (Mike) Keyes to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Keyes and Mike Hoffman to our Board of Directors," said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Their personal ties to our mission, combined with long-term support of our Foundation, diverse industry experience, and leadership acumen will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate our organization."

Michael Hoffman, Partner at Metalmark Capital Michael Keyes, Owner of Underground Consulting

Michael Hoffman is a Partner at Metalmark Capital, a private equity firm, and has served as a director for several companies, including Renewable Biofuels and Aventine Renewable Energy. Michael brings over 35 years of experience in private equity and investment banking, including at Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. He also serves on the Westhampton Country Club Finance Committee and the Bob Woodruff Foundation's Development Committee.

Michael Keyes is the former President and CEO of Proximo Spirits, a leading spirits company known for popular brands including Jose Cuervo, Bushmills, Kraken Rum, and Pendleton Whisky. Mike brings over 40 years of experience in the spirits industry, holding key positions at Brown-Forman Corporation, Hiram Walker/Allied Lyons, and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility. Mike is currently the owner of Underground Consulting and serves on the Advisory Board for Heaven Hill Distillery, as well as the Bob Woodruff Foundation's Development Committee.

Dave Woodruff, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation said, "Mike Keyes and Mike Hoffman will significantly add to the Bob Woodruff Foundation Board. Both have been supporters of the Bob Woodruff Foundation almost from the beginning, contributing time, money, and advice, while helping us build our network. I couldn't be more excited about these two formally joining our organization."

Mike Keyes and Mike Hoffman join the Bob Woodruff Foundation's current Board of Directors:

Chairman: Colin Heffron , CEO, GFI Group Inc.

, CEO, GFI Group Inc. Vice President: Lee Woodruff , co-Founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation

, co-Founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation Treasurer: Stephen Crawford, Sr. Advisor to the CEO, Capital One

Advisor to the CEO, Capital One Secretary: Edward Toptani , Toptani Law Offices

, Toptani Law Offices Gerry Byrne , Vice Chairman, PMC (Penske Media Corporation)

, Vice Chairman, PMC (Penske Media Corporation) GEN Martin Dempsey , 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, United States Army, Retired

, 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, United States Army, Retired Suni Harford , President, Asset Management, UBS

, President, Asset Management, UBS L. Thomas Hiltz , Attorney at Law

, Attorney at Law Caroline Hirsch , Founder & Owner, Caroline's on Broadway

, Founder & Owner, Caroline's on Broadway James G. Hnat, Esq. , Senior Advisor, Pallas Advisors; Immediate Past Chair, Airlink

, Senior Advisor, Pallas Advisors; Immediate Past Chair, Airlink Eileen Lynch , Marketing Executive, Board Director, Strategic Advisor

, Marketing Executive, Board Director, Strategic Advisor Craig Newmark , Founder, craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies

, Founder, craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies Martha Raddatz , Chief Global Affairs Correspondent, ABC News

, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent, ABC News LTG Nadja West, 44th Surgeon General of the United States Army and former Commanding General of the United States Army Medical Command

